Nigeria Professional Football League teams and their nicknames
The nickname tradition with football clubs is one that has been around for a considerable while. There are usually unique traditions which lead to a club being given a nickname and their fans find pride and happiness in them. One of the most common trends with football clubs around the world is the usage of their nicknames.
They always have a brief history behind them. Some can be as a result of the location of a club or the tradition of the city, while some are given by their own fans.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and AFC Bournemouth, for instance, are known as the Red Devils, the Blues, the Gunners, and the Cherries respectively and much like these teams, a host of other European clubs have noteworthy monikers.
Unfortunately, fans of the Nigerian Premier League barely know the nicknames of the NPFL teams. One could be aware of such monikers of not more than four or five clubs based on the team's popularity. But, the fact remains that at least 18 teams currently in the NPFL this season have a historic nickname of their own.
In this article, we attempt to identify at least 27 NPFL teams and their nicknames.
1. REMO STARS - Sky Blue Stars
2. NIGER TORNADOES - Ikon Allah Boys
3. KWARA UNITED - Harmony Boys
4. MFM FC - Olukoya Boys
5. KATSINA UNITED - Changi Boys
6. BENDEL INSURANCE - Benin Arsenal
7. ENYIMBA FC - People's Elephant
8. SUNSHINE STARS - Akure Gunners
9. LOBI STARS - Suwon Boys
10. ENUGU RANGERS - Flying Antelopes
11. RIVERS UNITED - Pride Of Rivers
12. WIKKI TOURISTS - Giant Elephants
13. YOBE DESERT STARS - Damaturu Boys
14. EL-KANEMI WARRIORS - Borno Army
15. KADUNA UNITED - The Crocodiles
16. AKWA UNITED - Promise Keepers
17. KANO PILLARS FC - Sai Masu Gida
18. HEARTLAND FC - Naze Millionaire
19. GOMBE UNITED - Savannah Scorpions
20. ABIA WARRIORS - Ochendo Babes
21. NASARAWA UNITED - Solid Miners
22. PLATEAU UNITED - Peace Boys
23. GO ROUND FC - Omoku Bubbles
24. DELTA FORCE - Delta Ambassadors
25. IFEANYI UBA - Anambra Warriors or NPFL Galacticos
26. JIGAWA GOLDEN STARS - Badaru Boys
27. WARRI WOLVES - Seasiders or Wolves
Despite there being established nicknames of over 20 teams that have competed in the NPFL since its inception, some teams nicknames are yet to be associated with one. Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets, for instance, have no recognized nicknames to date but there is a hope of being given a notable moniker in the near future.