Nigeria Professional Football League teams and their nicknames

Enugu Rangers - Flying Antelopes

The nickname tradition with football clubs is one that has been around for a considerable while. There are usually unique traditions which lead to a club being given a nickname and their fans find pride and happiness in them. One of the most common trends with football clubs around the world is the usage of their nicknames.

They always have a brief history behind them. Some can be as a result of the location of a club or the tradition of the city, while some are given by their own fans.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and AFC Bournemouth, for instance, are known as the Red Devils, the Blues, the Gunners, and the Cherries respectively and much like these teams, a host of other European clubs have noteworthy monikers.

Unfortunately, fans of the Nigerian Premier League barely know the nicknames of the NPFL teams. One could be aware of such monikers of not more than four or five clubs based on the team's popularity. But, the fact remains that at least 18 teams currently in the NPFL this season have a historic nickname of their own.

In this article, we attempt to identify at least 27 NPFL teams and their nicknames.

1. REMO STARS - Sky Blue Stars

2. NIGER TORNADOES - Ikon Allah Boys

3. KWARA UNITED - Harmony Boys

4. MFM FC - Olukoya Boys

5. KATSINA UNITED - Changi Boys

6. BENDEL INSURANCE - Benin Arsenal

7. ENYIMBA FC - People's Elephant

8. SUNSHINE STARS - Akure Gunners

9. LOBI STARS - Suwon Boys

10. ENUGU RANGERS - Flying Antelopes

11. RIVERS UNITED - Pride Of Rivers

12. WIKKI TOURISTS - Giant Elephants

13. YOBE DESERT STARS - Damaturu Boys

14. EL-KANEMI WARRIORS - Borno Army

15. KADUNA UNITED - The Crocodiles

16. AKWA UNITED - Promise Keepers

17. KANO PILLARS FC - Sai Masu Gida

18. HEARTLAND FC - Naze Millionaire

19. GOMBE UNITED - Savannah Scorpions

20. ABIA WARRIORS - Ochendo Babes

21. NASARAWA UNITED - Solid Miners

22. PLATEAU UNITED - Peace Boys

23. GO ROUND FC - Omoku Bubbles

24. DELTA FORCE - Delta Ambassadors

25. IFEANYI UBA - Anambra Warriors or NPFL Galacticos

26. JIGAWA GOLDEN STARS - Badaru Boys

27. WARRI WOLVES - Seasiders or Wolves

Despite there being established nicknames of over 20 teams that have competed in the NPFL since its inception, some teams nicknames are yet to be associated with one. Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets, for instance, have no recognized nicknames to date but there is a hope of being given a notable moniker in the near future.