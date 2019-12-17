Top 3 Nigerian players of the decade

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Nigeria is arguably the greatest African football team. The Super Eagles have enjoyed tremendous success throughout their history, securing FIFA World Cup qualification six times reaching the Round of 16 three times.

The West African nation is also successful in the continental Championship, having won 15 medals from their participation in the AFCON. They have enjoyed success in the Olympic Games winning the Gold medal in 1996, Silver Medal in 2008 and Bronze Medal in 2016.

Three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners has produced the finest footballers in the continent who have taken the European leagues by storm and made a tremendous contribution to their respective clubs in Europe.

Here is a look at the top three players who have donned the famous green Super Eagles green jersey over the past 10 years.

#3 Victor Moses

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea

Victor Moses made a name for himself in his first season in the English Premier League with Wigan Athletic, which secured him a career-defining transfer to London giants Chelsea.

Despite having a slow start to his career at Stamford Bridge where he was sent on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, Moses resurrected his Chelsea career with the appointment of Italian coach Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager.

He performed exceptionally as a wing-back in Conte's famous 3-4-3 formation to help Chelsea win the most coveted English Premier League trophy and FA Cup in the Italian's debut season in England.

The winger was in top form for the Super Eagles as they won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

His impressive performance en route to winning the Africa Cup of Nations title earned him a place in CAF's Best 11 of the tournament. He is currently on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

