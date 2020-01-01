Top 5 managers in the Nigerian Premier League

Jidonu Mauyon O. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Who are the top managers in the NPFL?

The Nigerian Professional Football League has come back with a bang this season and it's already promising to be an interesting ride for the fans. About 10 matches have been played by each side so far, with a lot of highlights as clubs lock horns in an intense battle in the Nigerian top-flight.

Aba based-club, Enyimba FC, claimed the title last season under the guidance of their manager, Usman Abd'Allah. The People's Elephant went all the way to win the prestigious crown for the eighth time in their history during the campaign. All eyes will be on the tactician to see if he could inspire his side to defend the title and become the first side to do so after Kano Pillars did it in 2012 and 2013.

Besides Usman Abd'Allah, other managers who are also doing fine and will be keen to make a statement in the division this term. It promises to be an interesting contest between these top-class tacticians. As such, we are inspired to take a look at the top 5 managers in the division this season. They are as follows:

#5 Ibrahim Musa

Ibrahim Musa has re-established himself among Nigeria's elite managers

Ibrahim Musa is one manager in the Nigerian Premier League right now who cannot be overlooked on this list. The Kano Pillars manager endured difficulties when his side faltered in the 2018 Aiteo Federation Cup Final but he's been able to gather himself to reinstate his status as one of the top dogs in the division.

After he was re-appointed in January 2019, the gaffer made history when he managed to pip Niger Tornadoes to the Aiteo Cup in July. He also finisehd the campaign as runners up to Enyimba on the NPFL table.

Although Kano Pillars are yet to hit their normal height this season, the expectation is that they'll soon start firing on all cylinders. The upcoming transfer window presents the club the chance to work on the squad; offloading some old players and signing new ones to boost the team.

1 / 5 NEXT