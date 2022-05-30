Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 30th | 2022 French Open

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner will meet in the French Open Quarterfinals on Monday. Last month, these two squared off in the Monte Carlo Masters, where Sinner came out victorious. The Italian's win gave him the 2-1 head-to-head record over the Russian.

Rublev, ranked seventh in the world, defeated Cristian Garin in the third round, but it wasn't smooth sailing. Rublev went down 3-0 in the fourth set before storming back to win the tiebreak and take the match. He's now 10-3 on clay and 28-7 in all competitions this year. Of his three titles in 2022, the win in Belgrade did come on clay, the second of his career on this surface. He's lost one set in each of his first three matchups, but in recent years in Grand Slams, the 24-year-old has lacked consistency and overall impact. He's never made a Grand Slam semifinal, and Monday may be his best opportunity to finally achieve that feat.

Sinner, ranked twelfth in the world, has come out on top in the previous two head-to-head matchups, which have both taken place on clay. In this tournament, he's dropped just one set and frankly hasn't had many obstacles to reach this stage. Last year, Sinner fell to Nadal in this round, but this time around, he won't have to face the King on Clay to reach the semis. The Italian doesn't have a clay tournament title under his belt like Rublev does, but he's looked a lot more steady lately despite his lower seeding. The only opponent to knock off Sinner at Roland-Garros is Nadal, so the 20-year-old's confidence should be sky-high heading into this one.

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Match Details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev (7) vs. Jannik Sinner (11)

Date & Time: Monday, May 30, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Paris, France

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Betting Odds

Player Money Line Spread Over/Under Andrey Rublev -115 -0.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-105) Jack Sinner -105 +0.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-120)

Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Betting Prediction

Sinner has had Rublev's number in their career matchups, with Rublev's only victory over the Italian coming in 2020 in the Vienna Quarterfinals. In that match, Sinner retired after just three games, and since then, the 20-year-old Italian has improved dramatically. Look for Sinner to pull the mini-upset Monday and earn his third career victory over the Russian.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner +0.5 (-110) & Under 38.5 Games (-120)

