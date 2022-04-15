Monte-Carlo Masters 2022, today's results, scores, winners, and recap: Jannik Sinner beats Rublev, Zverev and Tsitsipas advance | Day 5

Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters featured plenty of exciting matches as the eight quarterfinalists of the men's singles event were decided. Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev were involved in a thrilling contest, with the Italian fighting back from a set and a break down to beat the fifth seed.

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas also booked their places in the last eight with straight-sets wins over Pablo Carreno Busta and Laslo Djere respectively.

In a major upset, Grigor Dimitrov stunned fourth seed Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Here are the results from Day 5 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Jannik Sinner makes sensational comeback to beat Rublev

Ninth seed Jannik Sinner produced a remarkable comeback to defeat last year's runner-up Andrey Rublev.

The Italian struggled physically during the first set and a half and found himself trailing by a set and a break. But he raised his game by several notches to reel off six games on the trot and force a decider.

Sinner continued to assert his authority over Rublev and won the third set 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal on clay. He will face Alexander Zverev for a spot in the semifinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Jannik Sinner comes back from a set and break down to beat Andrey Rublev. 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 and reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. He will face Alexander Zverev tomorrow Jannik Sinner comes back from a set and break down to beat Andrey Rublev. 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 and reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. He will face Alexander Zverev tomorrow https://t.co/q9j4Eext3s

Zverev gets past Carreno Busta in straight sets

Second seed Alexander Zverev booked his place in the quarterfinals by beating 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets. The German started very well and won the opening set 6-2.

Carreno Busta broke Zverev early in the second set. But, the World No. 3 hit back immediately to level the proceedings. Another break towards the end of the set turned out to be decisive as the German sealed it 7-5.

Dimitrov crushes Ruud

Grigor Dimitrov produced the upset of the day by beating fourth seed Casper Ruud in straight sets. The Bulgarian started the match strongly and broke his opponent twice to take a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Ruud pulled back but Dimitrov broke again to take the opening set 6-3. Both players traded holds for most of the second set until Dimitrov broke 12th game to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Grigor stuns seed No.4 Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 to book his 4th quarter-finals spot in Monte-Carlo GREAT WIN for Dimitrov!Grigor stuns seed No.4 Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 to book his 4th quarter-finals spot in Monte-Carlo GREAT WIN for Dimitrov! ✊Grigor stuns seed No.4 Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 to book his 4th quarter-finals spot in Monte-Carlo https://t.co/P1bhQD0VF4

Tsitsipas keeps title defense alive by beating Djere

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas sealed his place in the final eight with a hard-fought win over Laslo Djere. The Greek won in straight sets but both were very tight.

Tsitsipas earned the decisive break of the opening set in the 12th game to win it 7-5. The second set went to a tie-break, where the Greek stepped up his level to reel off seven quick points and advance to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

José Morgado @josemorgado Stefanos Tsitsipas continues his title defense in Monte Carlo, beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6(1) to reach the QFs vs. Schwartzman or Musetti. Will need to get better...



[getty] Stefanos Tsitsipas continues his title defense in Monte Carlo, beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6(1) to reach the QFs vs. Schwartzman or Musetti. Will need to get better...[getty] https://t.co/7i20RidmTp

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Day 5 results at a glance

Men's singles (third round):

(10) Taylor Fritz def. Sebastian Korda 7-6(4), 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov def. (4) Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. (WC) David Goffin 6-4, 6-1

(12) Diego Schwartzman def. Lorenzo Musetti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6(1)

(11) Hubert Hurkacz def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(2), 6-2

(2) Alexander Zverev def. (13) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5

(9) Jannik Sinner def. (5) Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Men's doubles (second round):

Rohan Bopanna / Jamie Murray def. Taylor Fritz / Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-7

(3) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos w/o Dan Evans/ Diego Schwartzman

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury def. Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar 6-2, 6-3

