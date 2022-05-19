Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions May 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs kick off their four-game series tonight at Wrigley Field.

These teams enter this series after having played each other just last week; the Cubs took two out of three from the Diamondbacks in Arizona. All three games were relatively low-scoring affairs, reaching run totals of five, six, and seven.

With Zac Gallen and Marcus Stroman starting, tonight's game will likely hit the under as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Thursday, May 19, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Diamondbacks +112 Over 9 (-105) Yes (-122) Cubs -132 Under 9 (-115) No (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Zac Gallen's last start was against the Cubs. Gallen pitched six innings, struck out nine, and allowed just one run on two hits. How the Diamondbacks are not favored in this game is beyond me. Chicago's lineup struggled against Gallen last week, and they should struggle against him today.

Zac Gallen Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (+108) & Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-134)

After back-to-back bad starts, Marcus Stroman has started to find his grove in the 2022 season. His last start was against the Milwaukee Brewers, and he pitched a seven-inning shutout gem. He'll try to continue his shutout streak tonight at home.

Marcus Stroman Over 4.5 Hits Allowed (-142)

The lines and props Vegas has put out for this game simply do not make sense. This is the pitching matchup of the evening, but Vegas seems to think these pitchers are going to fall apart tonight. There is no way a run will be surrendered in the first inning, and I would be surprised if one was scored before the fourth inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (+100) & No Runs in the Second Inning (-128)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction

This pitching matchup makes for what is easily the game of the night. Both teams are doing quite poorly in the standings, but with these two studs on the mound, it's must-watch baseball. Expect both starters to go deep into the game, and don't be surprised if a team gets shutout tonight. This is an easy win for bettors.

Diamondbacks (+112) & Under 9 Total Runs (-115)

