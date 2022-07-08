Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 7th | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. The Diamondbacks just won their series against the Giants, improving to 37-45 on the year. Meanwhile, the Rockies just got swept by the Dodgers and have fallen to 35-47, 17.5 games back of the National League West lead.

The visiting Rockies will tab Austin Gomber for Friday's matchup. Gomber is 4-7 with a 6.53 ERA on the year through 13 starts. He's had a season to forget, and recently he's allowed 28 earned runs in his last 22 2/3 innings of work.

The Diamondbacks lineup that Gomber will face is only 20th in runs per nine, but they've put up 40 runs in their last six games. Gomber got hit hard last time facing Arizona, so expect more of the same in the series opener.

Dallas Keuchel gets the ball for Arizona, and he'll be making his third start for the Diamondbacks since being let go by the White Sox. Keuchel is 2-6 with an 8.27 ERA, and he'll be trying to find some consistency on Thursday. The veteran lefty isn't a hard thrower and relies on his defense for a lot of outs.

Keuchel struggled against the Rockies on the road last week and hasn't had many good outings this year. Colorado also performs better facing southpaws, so we could see a lot of runs put up at Chase Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies -116 -1.5 (+130) Over 9.5 (-102) Arizona Diamondbacks -102 +1.5 (-156) Under 9.5 (-120)

The over has hit in each of Keuchel's last four outings, mainly due to his poor performances. The Rockies are an abysmal 12-26 on the road, and they've dropped four of their last five games in Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Christian Walker went 4-for-11 over the weekend vs. Colorado, including two dingers. He's now up to 21 on the year, and he has a favorable matchup against the soft-tossing Keuchel. Look for the Diamondbacks' slugger to notch at least one run batted in from the cleanup spot on Thursday.

Pick: Christian Walker Over 0.5 RBIs (+120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

These teams are pretty evenly matched. Even though the Rockies are awful away from Coors, Dallas Keuchel is statistically one of the worst pitchers in the MLB this year. Expect an offensive outburst from these two clubs, especially in the early going. Look for Arizona to hang with the Rockies through five frames.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings ML (-104) & First 5 Innings Total Over 4.5 Runs (-125)

