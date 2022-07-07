Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 6th | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in the final game of their three-game set. The Giants have lost six in a row, including the first two games of the series. They're now just one game over .500 and 10.5 games out of first place in the National League West division. The Diamondbacks are up to 37-44 and will look to complete the sweep at home on Wednesday.

The visiting Giants tab Alex Cobb, who is 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA in 11 starts. Cobb threw a scoreless outing against the Chicago White Sox last time out, lasting five innings in what would be a 0-1 loss. This is an encouraging sign for the veteran righty, who has dealt with some injuries in 2022.

Cobb will be tasked with an Arizona offense that is averaging seven runs per game in their last five. On the year, the Diamondbacks have not been a consistently good hitting team, but lately, they've picked it up.

Merrill Kelly will get the ball for Arizona, sporting a 7-5 record, 3.46 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP. Kelly faced the Giants six times last season and had mixed results. While the right-hander won't overpower hitters, he typically keeps his club in the game and will eat up a decent amount of innings. The Giants score the seventh-most runs per nine innings, but the bats have gone cold during the losing streak.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -130 -1.5 (+122) Over 8.5 (-110) Arizona Diamondbacks +110 +1.5 (-145) Under 8.5 (-110)

Looking at Kelly's last eight starts against winning teams, the total has gone under in seven of them. The under has also hit in Cobb's last starts, so look for a low-scoring affair to take place, at least in the early innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Merrill Kelly has completed six or more innings in each of his previous five starts. The Giants have been slumping at the plate as a team, so expect Kelly to hit the over for the outs recorded prop in this one.

Pick: Merril Kelly Over 16.5 Outs Recorded (-135)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Behind Kelly, look for the home team to lead or at least be tied through the first five frames. Also, expect the under to hit for the first half of the game rather than the full game. Both bullpens can be shaky, but both starters should hold it down.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings +0.5 (-128) & First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Total Runs (-120)

