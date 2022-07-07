Best MLB DFS Players to target: Cristian Javier & Freddie Freeman - July 6th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 8 MLB Games listed on tonight's DraftKings & FanDuel slates. Let's go through the best players to add to your lineup to maximize your total score this Wednesday, July 6.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Cristian Javier, Pitcher, Houston Astros (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $9.7k)

Javier fanned a whopping 14 batters last start while allowing just one hit and one run. This start directly followed a start against the New York Yankees where he struck out 13 in seven frames while not surrendering a single base hit. Today, he'll face a Royals lineup that has several holes in it, so he should be able to dominate once again.

Even if Javier doesn't match the fantasy outputs of his last two starts, he should still be able to provide plenty of value.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Cristian Javier has 27 strikeouts in his last 2 games, the most strikeouts over a 2-game span by a pitcher to allow 1 hit in the Modern Era (since 1900). Cristian Javier has 27 strikeouts in his last 2 games, the most strikeouts over a 2-game span by a pitcher to allow 1 hit in the Modern Era (since 1900). https://t.co/tFNqqtiZ9M

"Cristian Javier has 27 strikeouts in his last 2 games, the most strikeouts over a 2-game span by a pitcher to allow 1 hit in the Modern Era (since 1900)." - ESPN Stats & Info

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Freeman has had an outstanding season so far in his first few months as a Dodger, posting a .302 average and a .871 OPS. Given how deep this LA lineup is, Freeman is always in a prime position to rack up the fantasy numbers.

The Rockies' Jose Urena likely won't pitch more than a few innings. The Colorado bullpen, which ranks third-worst in ERA, will have a tough time recording outs on Wednesday. Look for Freeman to produce from the third spot in the order in this one.

"Thank Yu, next." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Aaron Nola, Pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $10.1k, FanDuel $10.5k); Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros, (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Rougned Odor, 2B, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Rougned Odor is currently riding a four-game hitting streak entering Wednesday's contest. Over that span, he's also scored four runs and recorded 11 total bases. Glen Otto has struggled for Texas, so expect Odor to have a good chance to stay hot.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $3.0k); Jeremy Pena, SS, Houston Astros (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $3.2k); Max Muncy, 2B/3B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $2.7k); Michael Harris, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $3.5k)

