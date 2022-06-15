Best MLB DFS Players to target: Eric Hosmer & Joey Votto - June 14th | 2022 MLB Season

Twenty-eight 28 MLB teams are on today's FanDuel slate, and all 30 for DraftKings. We're here to help you find the best players for production and value to plug into your winning lineups.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.6k)

Jose Ramirez is the MLB leader in RBIs, and he's second in OPS. The Cleveland Guardians infielder is having an amazing season, and he should have a big game at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Antonio Senzatela is the Colorado Rockies starter, carrying a 4.83 ERA and 1.85 WHIP. Senzatela averages less than one strikeout every two innings, so plenty of balls will be in play in this one. Look for Ramirez to keep raking with the wind blowing out to center field in Denver tonight.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



Let's change that.



#ForTheLand | #VoteGuards José Ramírez is the most exciting player in baseball and it feels like nobody else is talking about it.Let's change that. José Ramírez is the most exciting player in baseball and it feels like nobody else is talking about it.Let's change that.#ForTheLand | #VoteGuards https://t.co/Ylm857HdOU

"José Ramírez is the most exciting player in baseball and it feels like nobody else is talking about it." - Cleveland Guardians

Dylan Cease, Pitcher, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $8.8k, FanDuel $9.6k)

Dylan Cease has allowed zero earned runs in four of his last five starts, including three in a row heading into Tuesday's game. His defense has let him down, though, as he's seen nine unearned runs against him in his previous three starts. He'll be tasked with a Tigers team that averages just 2.8 runs per game, the worst mark by far in the MLB. Look for the White Sox righty to limit Detroit's bats on Tuesday.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $4.4k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $2.6k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres is a very affordable option on both platforms today. He's hitting .286 with four homers and a .743 OPS on the year. Even though he's cooled off from a scorching hot start, he still has the ability and experience to produce for this Padres team. He's projected to bat fifth against Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs.

Vegas is projecting San Diego to score about 5.7 runs on Tuesday. Look for the veteran first baseman to have some good opportunities to drive in runs against Chicago.

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds has a good track record against Zach Davies, whose Arizona Diamondbacks his team will be taking cuts against on Tuesday. Votto is hitting .371 against the Arizona right-hander, including a .476 OBP and four extra-base hits.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joey Votto knocks in two and puts the Reds up early Joey Votto knocks in two and puts the Reds up early https://t.co/swOSlNuxHq

"Joey Votto knocks in two and puts the Reds up early" - Talkin' Baseball

Expect Votto, who will likely be the cleanup hitter, to continue mashing against the Diamondbacks as he's done throughout his career. On the year, Votto is 6-for-17 against Arizona pitching, and career-wise, he's a .331 hitter with a .989 OPS when facing the team from the desert.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Ha Seong Kim, SS, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.3k)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far