Best MLB DFS Players to target: Freddie Freeman & Bryan Reynolds - June 27th | 2022 MLB Season

There are nine MLB games on the slate for both FanDuel and DraftKings today. Let's go through the best players to plug into your lineups this Monday, June 27.

Best MLB DFS Star Picks

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $4.5k)

Freddie Freeman has had a solid first season so far in LA, and he'll look to keep that rolling on Monday. Freeman will be up against Chad Kuhl and the Rockies in hitter-friendly Coors Field. The Dodgers' first baseman has four multi-hit games in his last six, and he'll likely slot into the two-hole of a stacked lineup.

Kuhl surrendered four runs versus a weaker Miami lineup his last time out. Look for Freeman and his club to put up a decent amount of runs on Monday.

"Freddie? He’s Seeing Greene." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Martin Perez, Pitcher, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $8.9k, FanDuel $9.7k)

Martin Perez gets the ball on Monday against the Royals. He's in what has been the best year of his career so far, and he should build off his success in the Kansas City opener. When Perez matched up with this club earlier this season, he tossed 6 1/3 frames, striking out six and allowing just one earned run. Look for the Rangers' lefty to continue to make his All-Star case as we approach July.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Martín Pérez, Painted 93mph Back Door Two Seamer. 🖌️ Martín Pérez, Painted 93mph Back Door Two Seamer. 🖌️🎨 https://t.co/f2OALCPXI7

"Martín Pérez, Painted 93mph Back Door Two Seamer." - Rob Friedman

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $4.6k), Jordan Montgomery, Pitcher, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $4.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $2.9k)

Bryan Reynolds had a slow start to 2022, but he's been scorching hot in June. This month, he's hitting .333 with a .930 OPS in 90 at-bats. The 2021 National League All-Star has always been excellent in June for some reason. He is a career .360 hitter during the month in 73 games.

On Monday, Reynolds will be taking his cuts against the Nationals' Erick Fedde, who has a 4.46 ERA and 1.49 WHIP this season. As the Pirates' regular two-hitter, Reynolds should see plenty of opportunities to score and drive in runs on Monday.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Bryan Reynolds in June 🥵 Bryan Reynolds in June 🥵 https://t.co/Z6vhXOfcZg

"Bryan Reynolds in June" - Pittsburgh Pirates

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Jack Suwinski, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.8k), George Kirby, Pitcher, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $7.1k, FanDuel $9.0k)

