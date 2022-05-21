Best MLB DFS Players to target: Justin Verlander, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Tony Kemp - May 21st | 2022 MLB Season

With 12 teams in action for today's MLB DFS slate, let's look at the best players to target for both production and value.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Justin Verlander, Pitcher, Houston Astros (DraftKings $10.3k, FanDuel $10.8k)

On Saturday, Justin Verlander gets the nod against the Rangers, a team he dominated in late April. In that outing, the 39-year-old tossed seven innings while allowing just one run and striking out eight. In Verlander's first full season since 2020, he carries a 1.38 ERA and an even more impressive 0.68 WHIP. His strikeout rate is slightly down from his career numbers, but he has reclaimed his dominance and should have a strong start Saturday against a subpar Texas lineup.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Will Justin Verlander win the AL Cy Young award this year? Will Justin Verlander win the AL Cy Young award this year? https://t.co/yhdKj2aAjI

"Will Justin Verlander win the AL Cy Young award this year?" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $3.8k)

Kyle Tucker has been excellent in May, slashing .295/.434/.525. As Houston's sixth hitter today, Tucker and his teammates will look to bounce back after getting shut out on Friday. They'll be up against Jon Gray, who holds a 5.73 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, so they'll have a good chance to put up some runs. Including last year, Tucker has an eight-game hitting streak against the Rangers that he should extend Saturday.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Frankie Montas, Pitcher, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $9.8k, FanDuel $9.0k)

MLB Value DFS Picks

Hunter Renfroe, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Renfroe is on fire at the moment, as evidenced by his current 8-for-12 stretch that includes two extra-base hits. At this salary, he should be plugged into all lineups, especially considering the opposition. Lefty Patrick Corbin has struggled mightily this year and holds a 6.28 ERA and 0-6 record. Renfroe feasts off of lefties, and this year he has a 1.098 OPS against southpaws, including five homers in just 37 at-bats. Look for the Brewers' outfielder to stay hot Saturday.

"RENFROE RAKES! 4-0" - @ Bally Sports Wisconsin

Tony Kemp, 2B/OF, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Kemp has solidified himself as the A's leadoff hitter, and he's currently on a four-game hitting streak. The veteran doesn't have much power, but his ability to get base hits and stolen bases makes for a good value play today. On the road against the Angels, Kemp should see four or five plate appearances on Saturday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Brett Phillips, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $2.7k, FanDuel $2.0k)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt