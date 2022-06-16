Best MLB DFS Players to target: Ronald Acuna Jr. & Trea Turner - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 18 MLB teams on today's main slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel, so let's go through the best players to target for production and to maximize value.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best young stars in the game, and he looks on track to appear in his third All-Star game later this year. He had a quiet 0-for-4 game on Tuesday night, but today he'll be up against the Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde, who has allowed 19 hits and 13 earned runs in his last 11 2/3 innings of work. Out of the leadoff spot, the Braves superstar, who has a 1.028 OPS in June, should have a bounceback performance on Wednesday.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman That was Acuña' 25th leadoff homer in his 339th game as a leadoff hitter. He has hit a leadoff homer once every 13.6 games he has sat at the top of the Braves' lineup That was Acuña' 25th leadoff homer in his 339th game as a leadoff hitter. He has hit a leadoff homer once every 13.6 games he has sat at the top of the Braves' lineup https://t.co/2OivtxhVMR

"That was Acuña' 25th leadoff homer in his 339th game as a leadoff hitter. He has hit a leadoff homer once every 13.6 games he has sat at the top of the Braves' lineup" - Mark Bowman

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $3.9k)

Trea Turner is having another solid season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he's been one of the most consistent players in baseball over the past several seasons. LA Angels southpaw Reid Detmers will face this deep Dodgers lineup with Turner right in the middle, usually batting third. The 28-year-old shortstop hit .392 off of lefties last season, and he'll have a favorable matchup against Detmers, who isn't too overpowering. Expect a strong game from Turner on Wednesday as he looks to extend his hitting streak to nine.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



Since 2017, Trea Turner has led all of MLB with 106 infield hits. Trea's ultra elite speed isn't just for show, it's what sets him apart and he uses it to generate runs. When's the last time Trea's finished a game with a clean jersey? #Dodgers Since 2017, Trea Turner has led all of MLB with 106 infield hits. Trea's ultra elite speed isn't just for show, it's what sets him apart and he uses it to generate runs. When's the last time Trea's finished a game with a clean jersey? #Dodgers https://t.co/Baxqql1VJE

"Since 2017, Trea Turner has led all of MLB with 106 infield hits." - Doug McKain

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.8k), Connor Joe, OF, Colorado Rockies (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $3.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Tony Kemp, 2B/OF, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $2.7k, FanDuel $2.3k)

Tony Kemp has been a decent leadoff bat for the Oakland A's this year, and he'll always have value at such a low salary due to the possibility of receiving five or more plate appearances in any given game.

Opposing starter Josh Winckowski of the Boston Red Sox is making just his second major league start, so the Oakland offense, which has been unimpressive this year, has a chance to score more than they normally do on Wednesday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Spencer Strider, Pitcher, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $7.7k, FanDuel $7.5k)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far