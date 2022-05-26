Best MLB DFS Players to target: Shohei Ohtani, Jose Altuve, Andrew Velazquez - May 25th | 2022 MLB Season

There are many options on tonight's MLB DFS slate, so let's go through the best players to plug into your lineups for both production and value this Wednesday, May 25.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Shohei Ohtani, OF, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $5.6k, $FanDuel $3.9k)

Ohtani enters Wednesday's contest on a 4-for-11 stretch. The 2021 American League MVP had a quiet April by his standards, but he's started to pick his numbers up, especially when it comes to drawing walks. Ohtani typically bats at the top of the order, and he'll be taking his cuts against the struggling Glen Otto in the second game of the series. Otto has a 5.55 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, so the Angels could potentially have a big day at the plate.

"Shohei Ohtani drove this one 443 ft!" - Los Angeles Angles

*Ohtani also qualifies for the first base position on DraftKings.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros (DraftKings $5.5k, $FanDuel $4.2k)

Altuve has gotten a hit in nine of his last ten contests, and he's been red-hot in May after battling injuries in April. In May, he's hitting .346 with a .731 slugging percentage, including eight home runs.

Houston Astros @astros Leave it high? You'll watch it fly. Leave it high? You'll watch it fly. https://t.co/pVi0z7M9M2

"Leave it high? You'll watch it fly." - @ Houston Astros

The former MVP is one of the better leadoff hitters in the MLB and should continue his hot hitting against Cal Quantrill and the Guardians on Wednesday.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.8k, $FanDuel $4.2k), Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $5.4k, $FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Andrew Velazquez, SS/3B, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $2.1k, $FanDuel $2.4k)

For a value option to save salary, Andrew Velazquez is one of the best choices to consider on today's slate. He's picked up a hit in three of his last four starts, and the Angels have a good matchup against Glen Otto. Even though he's the nine-hitter, he could benefit from his club plating a lot of baserunners today. The Angels lead the AL in runs scored, and they put runners on as well as any other team in the majors. Velazquez can help you maximize your lineup in other areas, especially considering how weak the shortstop crop is.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Miguel Andujar, New York Yankees, OF/3B (DraftKings $2.4k, $FanDuel $2.0k), Charlie Culberson SS/3B, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $2.1k, $FanDuel $2.1k)

