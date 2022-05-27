Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Astros, Guardians, Athletics - May 27th | 2022 MLB Season

With 14 MLB games in action, let's go through the best teams to add to your parlays this Friday, May 27.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

Justin Verlander currently leads the MLB in ERA at 1.22 while carrying a 6-1 record. Houston has won five straight starts with their ace on the hill. Against a weak-hitting Mariners lineup, Verlander should post another strong outing. The Astros have been amazing away from Minute Maid Park, winning 10 of their last 15 as the visiting club. They've also won 40 of the last 54 matchups dating back several years, and in the series opener, they should notch a win behind their 39-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Leg 1: Houston Astros ML vs. Seattle Mariners (-210)

The Guardians will take on the Tigers in Detroit on Friday in the second game of the weekend set. Former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber gets the call, sporting a 3.74 ERA. Most of the damage against Cleveland's righty came against Toronto, but he's been pretty solid outside of that one poor outing. In his previous start against Detroit last Sunday, he tossed seven innings while allowing two runs and striking out 10, despite being charged with the loss. The Guardians lineup isn't too scary, but they've had Detroit's number recently, especially at Comerica Park, where they've won 14 of the last 20 matchups. Expect another stellar outing from Bieber on Friday against a Tigers team that averages the lowest amount of runs in the MLB by a wide margin.

Leg 2: Cleveland Guardians ML vs. Detroit Tigers (-160)

The Athletics have struggled at home this year, but with lefty Cole Irvin on the hill, they've come out on top in three of his previous five starts, including a game against the Rangers at home, back in April. Texas is 4-6 as the favored team this season and only 5-16 dating back to last year as road favorites. With Jon Gray and his 5.14 ERA, the Athletics should be able to produce some runs and even knock him out of the game early.

Irvin and Oakland's decent bullpen should be able to even up the series with a strong team pitching performance Friday.

Leg 3: Oakland Athletics ML vs. Texas Rangers (+105)

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Astros ML/ Guardians ML/ Athletics ML (+392)

