Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Dodgers, Twins, Mariners, Rays - May 24th | 2022 MLB Season

With a full set of MLB games on today, there are plenty of parlays to be made. Let's go through the best teams to target this Tuesday, May 24.

MLB Parlay #1: Roll with these favorites

Leg 1: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 vs. Washington Nationals (-130)

The Dodgers dismantled the Nationals 10-1 in the series opener, and they now have an eight-game winning streak against Washington dating back to last season. Today, Walker Buehler gets the nod as he goes for his sixth victory of the year. Buehler will face a Nats lineup that has scored over one run in just one out of their previous four. Former Dodgers prospect Josiah Gray is on the hill for Washington, who has a 4.36 ERA in eight starts. He'll have a challenging task Tuesday against the best hitting team in the majors when it comes to runs scored and OPS. Expect LA to win and cover as they're 25-16 ATS this year, while Washington is 6-15 ATS at home in 2022.

"That's a wrap! Eight different #Dodgers got hits in tonight's dominant 10-1 win over the Nats." - @ SportsNet LA

Leg 2: Minnesota Twins -1.5 vs. Detroit Tigers (-120)

The Twins take on the Tigers in the second game of their series, currently riding a five-game winning streak. Minnesota has been hot lately, and they should keep rolling on Tuesday behind Sonny Gray. The Twins have won all three of Gray's last starts, and he should have no issues dealing with the worst hitting team in the MLB. The Tigers will tab Beau Briske, who has seen his team lose in four of his five outings this season. The Twins have won six of their last seven at home against the Tigers, and they should make it seven of eight on Tuesday.

MLB Parlay #1: Dodgers -1.5/ Twins -1.5 (+224)

MLB Parlay #2

Leg 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Over 7.5 Runs (+100)

The Mariners and A's combined for 13 runs in Monday's series opener, and they should be able to plate some more runners Tuesday. Looking at the Mariners, they've had the over hit in five consecutive games while also having it hit in 11 of 17 contests at home this year. For Oakland, eight of their last 12 road games have seen the total go over, and with two relatively inexperienced starters facing off, Tuesday's matchup should see at least eight total runs.

Leg 2: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins 1st Inning Runs Under 0.5 (-180)

This in-state interleague matchup features two of the best arms in baseball at the moment. The Marlins' Pablo Lopez currently leads the National League in ERA with a 1.57 mark, while Shane McClanahan has a 2.33 ERA and has allowed just one earned run in his last two starts while striking out 18.

"Shane McClanahan's 4Ks thru 4." - @ Rob Friedman

Look for both starters to breeze through the first inning Tuesday in the first game of a quick two-game set.

MLB Parlay #2: Mariners vs. Athletics Under 7.5/ Rays vs. Marlins NRFI (+211)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt