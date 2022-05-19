Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Astros, Diamondbacks, Cubs - May 19th | 2022 MLB Season

A lot of teams have the day off Thursday, but there are still enough MLB teams in action to add to all of your parlays. Let's go through the best ones to target today, May 19.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

Leg 1: Houston Astros ML vs. Texas Rangers (-210)

The Astros will return home after wrapping up a series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Houston dropped two of three to Boston, snapping their series winning streak at four. They'll look to get back on track Thursday, where lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros. Valdez is coming off one of his best starts of the season, where he went 7 2/3 innings while allowing just one run and striking out six. He'll look to continue his dominance against Texas, who has the fourth-lowest hit total in the MLB. In Valdez's last three starts against the Rangers, he's gone 19 innings while surrendering just two earned runs. Houston's offense has come alive recently, averaging 6.6 runs in their last eight. They'll take their cuts against Glen Otto, who has a 6.38 ERA in four starts.

Houston should win the series opener at Minute Maid Park Thursday, which would be their ninth consecutive home victory.

Leg 2: Chicago Cubs ML vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-130)

The Cubs welcome the Diamondbacks into town after taking two of three from Pittsburgh. Arizona is on a six-game slide, including two losses to Chicago just last week. They'll send ace Zac Gallen out to try and right the ship Thursday. Gallen carries an impressive 1.05 ERA, and he's had just one start out of six this year where he's allowed more than one run. He'll be up against a Cubs team that's been inconsistent offensively this year. Arizona itself has been even worse at the plate. Marcus Stroman gets the nod for Chicago, and he's coming off of a seven-inning shutout performance against Milwaukee. The massive difference between these two clubs is their bullpens, with Arizona having one of the worst statistically, while the Cubs' bullpen has one of the best ERAs in the MLB. Expect Chicago to hand Arizona their seventh straight defeat Thursday in the series opener.

Leg 3: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Under 9 Runs (-110)

Gallen has been dominant all year, and Stroman has also been excellent recently, so expect a low-scoring contest Thursday. Both teams haven't gotten it going offensively, so this could even be a pitcher's duel into the later innings.

In five of the Cubs' last six games, the total has gone under, and in three of Gallen's last four starts, the total has also gone under. Nine runs between these clubs doesn't seem likely to happen Thursday.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Astros ML/ Cubs ML/ Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Under 9 Runs (+398)

