Best MLB Parlays for today: Blue Jays, Tigers, Mariners - May 23rd | 2022 MLB Season

There are 24 MLB teams are taking the field tonight, so let's look at the best teams to target for your parlays this Monday, May 23.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay:

Leg 1: Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Under 7.5 Runs (-115)

The Blue Jays enter their series with the Cardinals on a streak of eight straight games hitting the under. Offensively, Toronto has scored three or fewer runs in eight of their previous 10 contests. Pitching-wise, the Jays have been excellent, holding their opponents to just two runs per game in their last two series. With Jose Berrios on the mound opposing Miles Mikolas, this should likely be a low-scoring affair once again. Mikolas' 1.68 ERA is the second-lowest mark in the National League.

MLB @MLB Miles Mikolas is putting on a masterpiece today. Miles Mikolas is putting on a masterpiece today. https://t.co/tXLB4oguDp

"Miles Mikolas is putting on a masterpiece today." - @ MLB

With the way Toronto has been slumping at the plate, expect Mikolas to have a strong outing.

Leg 2: Detroit Tigers Team Total Under 3.5 Total Runs (-140)

The Tigers have managed to score only four runs once in their last five games, and Monday, they'll be up against Chris Archer and the Twins. Detroit's offense has been awful this year. They rank last in the MLB in runs, and they have 23 fewer than the next closest team. They also have the lowest home run tally and are second-worst in OPS. Even though Archer doesn't go deep into games and has a 4.10 ERA, the Tigers lineup is missing some hitters due to injury, and they haven't been able to provide much resistance collectively at all this season. The Twins' pitching staff allowed just five runs in a three-game series earlier this year, so expect a similar performance Monday in the first game of this three-game set in Minnesota.

Leg 3: Seattle Mariners ML vs. Oakland Athletics (-165)

Seattle plays host to the Athletics on Monday, and they're 17-5 in the last 22 matchups dating back to last season. The A's are also on a six-game losing streak at T-Mobile Park and have to face the lefty-throwing Marco Gonzales. Seattle has won the last three starts against Oakland where Gonzales has been on the hill, and this year he's currently sporting a 3.08 ERA. In his last two starts, he's only allowed two runs in 12 2/3 innings, and he'll be facing a lineup that's third-worst in the MLB when it comes to runs scored. Expect the Mariners to keep beating up on their division rivals Monday in the series opener.

"Marco Magic" - @ Seattle Mariners

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Under 7.5/ Tigers Under 3.5/ Mariners ML (+414)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt