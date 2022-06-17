Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Aaron Judge, Hunter Greene, Michael Lorenzen - June 17th | 2022 MLB Season

With 16 MLB games on this Friday, June 17, there are many player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones being offered today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-135)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Aaron Judge is the MLB leader in home runs at the moment with 25, giving him a seven-homer cushion over five players who are tied for second. Judge has a .741 slugging percentage in June, and he's recorded 40 total bases in his last 14 games. He's had good success against Toronto in his career too, as he's hit .303 with a 1.000 OPS against Blue Jays pitching in 304 at-bats. Expect the Yankees' superstar to have another productive game at the top of the order on Friday.

"Order in the court" - New York Yankees

MLB Player Prop #2: Hunter Greene Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Hunter Greene has been up and down this year, but in June, he's been able to string together three solid starts in a row. He's also managed to strike out seven or more hitters in all three of these starts. Going back to the start of May, he's averaging 7.1 Ks per outing. He's faced Milwaukee twice already this year, fanning 13 hitters in eight innings pitched. The Brewers have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the MLB. Now that Greene is in a better groove, expect him to reach seven punch-outs for the fourth consecutive start.

"Hunter Greene, Painted 101mph Fastball." - Rob Friedman

MLB Player Prop #3: Michael Lorenzen Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Michael Lorenzen has a 3.45 ERA this year, and he'll be facing a Mariners team that mustered just one run Thursday against Angels pitching. Seattle has plated just eight runners in their previous five, and they rank fifth-lowest in the league in runs per nine innings. Most of Lorenzen's poor starts have come against high-octane offenses, which Seattle is certainly not. Look for the Angels' starter to have a solid performance in the second game of this four-game set.

