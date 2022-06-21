Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Omar Narvaez, Shane McClanahan, Alex Faedo - June 20th | 2022 MLB Season

There are nine MLB games on tap for this Monday, June 20. We're here to provide all the best player prop picks to target to start the week.

MLB Player Prop #1: Omar Narvaez 2+ Total Bases (+140)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Omar Narvaez went 7-for-11 in his previous series against the St. Louis Cardinals back in late May. He went 2-for-2 off Miles Mikolas, today's starting pitcher, and will look to build on that success Monday from what will likely be the six-hole. In his last nine at-bats against Mikolas, he's notched four hits.

The St. Louis right-hander got roughed up last time he faced Milwaukee, so if Narvaez's club can string together some hits, it will bode well for the Brewers' backstop.

MLB Player Prop #2: Shane McClanahan Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan will match up with the New York Yankees for the third time of the season. He's pitched decently in the last two outings, racking up exactly seven K's each time. He allowed four runs, including two homers last week against New York, while lasting just six frames.

The Yankees strike out at a below-average rate and should make McClanahan work for his outs on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Alex Faedo Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-118)

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Alex Faedo gets the ball on Monday after getting lit up by the Chicago White Sox his last time out. Last week he surrendered nine hits and seven earned runs to Chicago in just three innings of work. He had a 2.92 entering that start, but most of his appearances came against weak-hitting lineups. The Boston Red Sox will be the best hitting team he's faced in his professional career, so expect them to beat up on the Tigers rookie in the opener.

