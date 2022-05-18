Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Jose Berrios, Shane McClanahan, Rafael Ortega - May 17th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 18 games of baseball today and plenty of MLB players to bet on. We'll go through the best player props this Tuesday, May 17.

MLB Player Prop #1: Jose Berrios Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Jose Berrios gets the nod Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Berrios has been inconsistent this year, but in starts where he's gone five or more innings, he averages 4.8 strikeouts per start. The Mariners don't hit well on the road, as they have just a .631 OPS away from Seattle, and they average 8.6 Ks per game at the plate.

"José Berríos, 95mph Two Seamer (foul) and 96mph Four Seam Fastball (swinging K), Overlay/Slow" - @ Rob Friedman

Look for Berrios to bear down and bounce back from his last two disappointing starts.

MLB Player Prop #2: Shane McClanahan Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Shane McClanahan was dominant in his last start, striking out 11 hitters in seven frames while not allowing a run. He'll be up against an awful Tigers lineup that is last in runs scored and strikes out at an above-average rate. McClanahan has now K'd seven or more hitters in six of his seven starts.

"Shane McClanahan ranks among qualified SP...We may be looking at the best (healthy) pitcher in baseball." - @ Maxwell Resnick

Against a team that doesn't put a lot of base runners on, the Rays' left-hander could easily get into the seventh or even the eighth inning on Tuesday. The 25-year-old also has a 13.3 strikeout per nine inning rate, so if he goes at least six, he should be able to record eight punchouts.

MLB Player Prop #3: Rafael Ortega Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-110)

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 17, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

The Cubs put up nine runs Monday and will face J.T. Brubaker and the Pirates Tuesday. Brubaker has a 5.34 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. The Pirates also have one of the worst bullpens in the MLB, so if Ortega is in the leadoff spot, he should see plenty of opportunities to come around and score. Ortega has a .393 OBP in May and a .359 OBP on the year against right-handed pitchers. Expect Ortega to see around five plate appearances Tuesday, given the opposition.

