Best MLB Player Props for today: Alejandro Kirk, Dakota Hudson, Zack Wheeler - June 28th | 2022 MLB Season

All MLB teams will be in action this Tuesday, June 28. We're here to guide you through all of the best player props today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Alejandro Kirk Over 0.5 Singles (-120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Alejandro Kirk is one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment. In his last 10 games, he's hit .371 with five home runs and 13 total hits. His season average has climbed up to .322, and he is currently the leading All-Star vote-getter in the American League for catchers.

"@alejandro_kirk's season so far: 10 #TBJHomers .322 AVG Over a MILLION All-Star votes" - Toronto Blue Jays

Even though Michael Wacha is a tough matchup, Kirk has recorded a single in four of his last five contests and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

MLB Player Prop #2: Dakota Hudson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-120)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Dakota Hudson gets the ball on Tuesday against the Marlins. Hudson isn't known as a big strikeout pitcher, but the Marlins go down on strikes at the seventh-highest rate in the MLB. Miami has been slumping offensively, and on Monday, they K'd 11 times in eight innings. Look for Hudson to notch four punch-outs against Miami at home in this one.

MLB Player Prop #3: Zack Wheeler To Record A Win (+135)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

"Zack Wheeler, Nasty 89mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Zack Wheeler will take the hill against the Braves for what will be the seventh time since the beginning of 2021. Wheeler has had plenty of success facing Atlanta in recent history, and he's been named the winning pitcher in two of the previous three matchups. He has six victories this year and an excellent 1.57 ERA versus the Braves in his last four outings. Expect the Phillies' righty to record the win on Tuesday.

