Best MLB Player Props for today: Alex Wood, Paul Goldschmidt, Wade Miley - May 16th| 2022 MLB Season

With 13 MLB games in action this Monday, May 16, let's examine the best player props.
MLB Player Prop #1: Alex Wood Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+138)
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details
Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies
Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 8:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO
In four of Wood's last six starts, he's struck out five or more batters. On the year, his strikeouts per nine rate is 9.0, slightly down from last year's rate of 9.9. He's facing Colorado Monday after recording the victory in his last start against the Rockies, which came last Tuesday. He allowed seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings in that start, along with one unearned run, while striking out four.
"Alex Wood, Nasty 86mph Slider." - @ Rob Friedman
Wood typically doesn't allow as many base runners as he did in his previous start, so expect him to buckle down and punch out at least five hitters on Monday.
MLB Player Prop #2: Paul Goldschmidt Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-115)
New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details
Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets
Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY
Paul Goldschmidt scored three runs in his team's 15-6 rout Sunday, and he's been swinging a hot bat lately. He's currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, and on this streak, he's hitting .438 to go along with a .471 OBP.
"wRC+ leaders in the month of May:...4. Paul Goldschmidt 224" - @ MLB Metrics
At the top of the lineup, expect Goldschmidt and his teammates to stay hot against Mets starter Trevor Williams.
MLB Player Prop #3: Wade Miley Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-164)
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details
Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs
Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
Wade Miley will be making his second start of the year Monday, and he'll be facing the Pirates. Pittsburgh is not a strong hitting team, as they recently won 1-0 against the Reds despite not recording a hit. However, they don't strike out a ton, and they rank in the middle of the pack in Ks. Miley averaged only 6.9 punchouts per nine innings last season, and the fact that he only lasted three frames in his only start of this year indicates he probably won't go too deep into Monday's game.