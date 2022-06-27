Best MLB Player Props for today: George Kirby, Will Smith, Tyler Wells - June 27th | 2022 MLB Season

With nine MLB games on tap this Monday, June 27, there are many player props to look at. Let's go through the best MLB props to find today.

MLB Player Prop #1: George Kirby Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Monday, June 27, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

George Kirby has had an excellent rookie campaign so far, and he'll look to keep it going against the O's on Monday. He has a 3.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP this season, and lately, he's been lights out. He tossed six shutout innings against the Athletics last week in a 9-0 victory.

"@gkirb98 had 'em guessing all night. #SeaUsRise" - Seattle Mariners

In four of his last five starts, Kirby's allowed fewer than three runs, including a start where he shut down the Orioles. In that outing, he threw six scoreless innings and struck out eight. Expect Kirby to have a similar performance in the series opener at home.

MLB Player Prop #2: Will Smith To Record An RBI (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, June 27, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Will Smith has been seeing the ball really well in his last few games. He'll be up against Chad Kuhl and the Rockies on the road. Smith is a career .326 hitter at Coors Field to go with a 1.077 OPS. He's also recorded 16 RBIs there in just 14 games, and he's had an RBI in five of his last six games overall. Kuhl has also allowed 21 hits and 11 earned runs in his last three starts, spanning just 14 1/3 innings.

"WILL SMITH, OF LA." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Vegas is projecting the Dodgers to put up 6.9 runs and with Smith as the 3-hitter, expect him to drive in at least one run.

MLB Player Prop #3: Tyler Wells Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Tyler Wells gets the nod for the visiting Orioles on Monday as his club looks for their fifth win of six. Wells has been very effective this year, but he hasn't racked up a ton of punch-outs. His K/9 rate is 5.57 this season, and he's failed to record five strikeouts in any of his 14 starts in 2022. Wells has also fared better at home this year, as on the road, he averages just 2.6 Ks per start.

Look for the Orioles' righty to stay under 5 Ks again in this one.

