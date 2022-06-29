Best MLB Player Props for today: German Marquez, Julio Urias, Christopher Morel - June 29th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games on today, let's look at the best player props being offered by the main sportsbooks. Below are the best options we've picked out on this Wednesday, June 29.

MLB Player Prop #1: German Marquez 5+ Strikeouts (+122)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 29, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

German Marquez has regressed from his 2021 form, but his strikeout rate still remains at a decent 7.6 per nine innings. Marquez has a lot of experience facing the Dodgers, including a start back in early April, where he fanned five LA hitters in seven frames.

While the righty has struggled to the tune of a 5.58 ERA, he's still averaging close to six innings pitched per start and regularly throws 90-100 pitches. In four of his last five outings, he's recorded five or more Ks. In eight of his last 10 versus the Dodgers, he's also notched five plus.

"@germanmarquez5 made his mark" - Colorado Rockies

Look for Marquez to reach that number on Wednesday against a lineup that's without Mookie Betts.

MLB Player Prop #2: Julio Urias Over 5.5 Hits Allowed Strikeouts (-122)

Julio Urias has been excellent recently, but every pitcher gets hit around more at Coors Field. When it comes to hits, the Rockies' home park has experienced 16% more total hits compared to the average MLB stadium over the past three years.

Urias has allowed six or more hits in his last three outings at Coors Field, and the Colorado lineup is much better against lefties. The Rockies are hitting .296 off southpaws this season. At home versus left-handers, that figure jumps to .307. Dodgers starters have allowed 19 hits in this series in just 10 innings of work. Expect the home side to keep swinging it well on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Christopher Morel Over 0.5 Singles (+125)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 29, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

"The lead!" - Chicago Cubs

Christopher Morel has been a reliable bat at the top of the order for the Cubs this year. He was called up in mid-May and finished the month with a .283 average as the primary leadoff hitter.

He'll be facing Hunter Greene tonight, who has been wildly inconsistent this year. In Greene's lone start against the Cubs, he gave up seven hits in five innings, including two off the bat of Morel. Look for the Cubs rookie, who has notched a single in five of his previous seven, to pick up a base knock in Wednesday's matchup.

