“Hunter Greene has the potential to be up there with the best pitchers of all time” - Twitter reacts to Cincinnati Reds rookie sensation rolling over the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup

Starting pitcher Hunter Greene is a bright light on a dismal Cincinnati Reds team. Althought they've been turning it around lately, the Reds are still one of the league's worst teams. They own an 18-35 record.

Greene's statistics aren't pretty, but his potential is. The 22-year-old out of Los Angeles, California, has been touted as one of MLB's future stars since he was playing in high school. He touches triple-digit velocity on a regular basis and has a wicked slider with a high put-away rate.

Tonight, he's pitching against the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time of writing, Greene's thrown five innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts. Twitter is buzzing as Greene is displaying dominance that could become consistent in the future. Here are some of the best reactions.

Twitter reacts to Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene rolling over the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has a 29.1% strikeout rate this year

This user thinks Greene could join the ranks of Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander in the future.

RaffyMyTaffy @myrafisyourtaf Hunter Greene has the potential to be up there with the best pitchers of all time honestly

"Hunter Greene has the potential to be up there with the best pitchers of all time honestly" - @RaffyMyTaffy

This user isn't wrong to think that Greene is a future ace.

Braden Carmen @BradenCarmen Hunter Greene has all the potential in the world. This guy has unbelievable stuff on the mound. If he becomes more consistent he will be the ace of the Reds.

"Hunter Greene has all the potential in the world. This guy has unbelievable stuff on the mound. If he becomes more consistent he will be the ace of the Reds." - @Braden Carmen

Greene already came pretty close to throwing a no-hitter this season. This Cincinnati Reds fan thinks he'll achieve the feat one way or another.

OnBaseMachine @RedsFan_Brandon Hunter Greene is going to throw a no-hitter this season.

"Hunter Greene is going to throw a no-hitter this season." - @OnBaseMachine

Greene's got velocity and movement. This user broke it down a bit.

Son @PPGSon



Son @PPGSon



If he can limit walks for his career, he will be lethal and a top 10 pitcher in #Reds Hunter Greene stuff is so nasty. Idk if anyone was watching this game. His pitches are all ++ stuff. Elite movement on the slider. It totally disappears at about 15' from the plate.If he can limit walks for his career, he will be lethal and a top 10 pitcher in #MLB

"Hunter Greene stuff is so nasty. Idk if anyone was watching this game. His pitches are all ++ stuff. Elite movement on the slider. It totally disappears at about 15’ from the plate. If he can limit walks for his career, he will be lethal and a top 10 pitcher in #MLB #Reds" - @Son

Greene's biggest problem is one he shares with many other young pitchers -- he lacks consistency. If he can get it under control, he will become elite.

Tieran @Tieran711 Every start from Hunter Greene is either a shutdown or meltdown and there is zero middle ground in those outcomes.

"Every start from Hunter Greene is either a shutdown or meltdown and there is zero middle ground in those outcomes." - @Tieran

Check out this 89 MPH slider with wicked 2-to-8 movement.

"Hunter Greene o6.5 Ks The roll continues" - @Stealing Bag$

This user showed the exit velocities the Arizona Diamondbacks hitters have recorded against Greene tonight. Greene is generating plenty of soft contact.

Mike Petriello @mike_petriello Through 5 vs ARI, Hunter Greene has seven strikeouts, but also wow, the quality of contact he's giving up is just nothing at all

"Through 5 vs ARI, Hunter Greene has seven strikeouts, but also wow, the quality of contact he's giving up is just nothing at all" - @Mike Petriello

This Cincinnati Reds fan thinks his team may have struck gold with Greene.

Diehard Reds @Diehard_Reds This Hunter Greene kid might be good

"This Hunter Greene kid might be good" - @Diehard Reds

Keep an eye on the game to see how many strikeouts Greene racks up tonight.

