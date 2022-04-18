“I teared up at the end" - Hunter Greene puts on a show for the ages, creates a new MLB record in loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

Hunter Greene was the biggest star in Los Angeles on Saturday night. In an April 16 matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, the young hurler broke the record for most pitches over 100 miles per hour in a single game. Not only did he break the record; he shattered it, exceeding the previous mark by almost 20 percent with 39 fireballs.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Most 100.0+ mph pitches in game, pitch-tracking era (since 2008):



**Tonight Hunter Greene: 39**

6/5/21 Jacob deGrom: 33

5/19/19 Jordan Hicks: 29

8/19/15 Nathan Eovaldi: 28

5/31/21 deGrom: 27



Hunter Greene was in rare form against the Dodgers.

Hunter Greene was the top overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft by the Reds. He surprised experts everywhere when he was selected to make the Major League roster out of Spring Training. He made his first start on April 10 where he went five innings and gave up three earned runs striking out seven. In his second outing, in his hometown of Los Angeles, Greene went five innings again, yielding two earned runs and throwing the most pitches in excess of 100 miles per hour in the history of the game.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Hunter Greene, 87mph Slider and 101mph Fastball, Individual Pitches + Overlay. Hunter Greene, 87mph Slider and 101mph Fastball, Individual Pitches + Overlay. https://t.co/m52XobmRKQ

Achieving this feat in his hometown against the team he rooted for his entire childhood was something truly special for Hunter Greene. Greene grew up rooting for and trying to emulate his game after All-Star shortstop Rafael Furcal.

In high school, Greene and his teammates were hosted for a game at Dodgers Stadium under the guidance of all-time Dodger outfielder Don Newcombe. Newcombe inspired the young pitcher with tales of pioneers such as Jackie Robinson, emphasizing the persistence and poise he demonstrated under the pressure of integrating baseball.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

Being able to pitch in a town he called home in a stadium that he dreamed of playing in, the rookie fireballer acquitted himself and broke records. The moment inspires Hunter Greene to be a source of pride for kids just like him. Greene hopes to be a trailblazer and voice for a sport that is significantly deficient at attracting African American athletes to the game.

Greene has been credited with trying to encourage the black community to give baseball a chance. However, the best way to attract more kids to the game? Rise to be one of the best pitchers in the game.

In the top 20 pitchers, none are African American. If Greene can continue his ascension, he can be a beacon for an entire generation of African American players, like Don Newcombe and Rafael Furcal were for him.

Hunter Greene @HunterGreene17 🏾I need a ROLL CALL! All the African American boys and girls around the United States, I’m calling on you and your leagues to flood my account today by showing your faces or team photo (no video please). Show you exist and want to play baseball! Happy Jackie Robinson Day🏾I need a ROLL CALL! All the African American boys and girls around the United States, I’m calling on you and your leagues to flood my account today by showing your faces or team photo (no video please). Show you exist and want to play baseball! Happy Jackie Robinson Day ✊🏾I need a ROLL CALL! All the African American boys and girls around the United States, I’m calling on you and your leagues to flood my account today by showing your faces or team photo (no video please). Show you exist and want to play baseball! https://t.co/NJBFXjCAGC

