"I love the development... this kid's ready, it's going to be fun to watch" - Harold Reynold praises Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene

The Cincinnati Reds have completely reshaped the outlook of their roster this season. The Reds have traded key players from a season ago, such as Jesse Winker, Sonny Gray, Tucker Barnhart , Eugenio Suarez, and Amir Garrett. They have also seen players lost to free agency, such as outfielder Nick Castellanos.

The Cincinnati Reds are rebuilding this season and have many new faces on the team. One of those new faces is pitching prospect Hunter Greene. MLB Network analyst Harold Reynold had high praise for young Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

"I love the development... this kid's ready, it's going to be fun to watch." - @ Harold Reynolds on @HunterGreene17 @Reds| #MLBHotStove, via @ MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds player bio: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene was born on August 6, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. Greene would later be drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Notre Dame High School.

His Minor League career began with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League. From 2017-2018 Greene spent his time in Low-A ball in the Reds organization. In 2018, Greene posted a 3-7 record with a 4.48 ERA.

Following the 2018 season and into the offseason, Greene had to get Tommy John surgery at the age of 19 after injuring his right elbow. This would sideline the hard-throwing top prospect for the next two seasons.

After two seasons of recovery, Hunter Greene was finally back on the mound, this time in AA-Chattanooga. As the season went on, Greene found his way up to Triple-A and posted a total record of 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA in 21 games started.

What Hunter Greene provides for the Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene will give the Reds a starting pitcher to build on for the future. It will be exciting to see him progress this season in the MLB. The hard-throwing starter will likely go through some growing pains, but if he can stay healthy, watch for Greene to be a potential Rookie of the Year winner.

Greene possesses a 100-plus mph fastball with a curveball, slider, and change up. Look for Greene to use both his slider and fastball as his primary put-out pitches. Greene has even topped out his fastball at a reported 104 mph! This velocity rivals the likes of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks.

No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! Greene Day! @Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! Greene Day!@Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! https://t.co/3z3Ell1tzK

"Greene Day! @Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta!" - @ MLB

Hunter Greene is a pitcher to look out for in the National League. It will be really exciting to see how he grows in his first season. The flame-throwing right-hander will be a tough matchup for any hitter.

