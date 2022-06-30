Best MLB Player Props for today: Graham Ashcraft, Aaron Nola, Logan Gilbert - June 30th | 2022 MLB Season

There are eight MLB games in action this Thursday, June 30. Let's look at the best player props being offered across all games.

MLB Player Prop #1: Graham Ashcraft Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Thursday, June 30, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Graham Ashcraft will be making his eighth start of the year. Tonight, he'll face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. While Ashcraft has a strikeout rate of just 5.9 per nine innings this year, that number has risen lately.

In his last outing, he punched out eight batters in eight strong innings of work facing the San Francisco Giants. He also achieved a career-high 104 pitches, which is a great sign moving forward. Cubs hitters have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the National League.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds



Career-high eight innings

Career-high eight strikeouts



@Doug4212 Graham Ashcraft was dealing:Career-high eight inningsCareer-high eight strikeouts

"Graham Ashcraft was dealing: Career-high eight innings Career-high eight strikeouts" - Cincinnati Reds

Look for Ashcraft to rack up more Ks on Thursday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Aaron Nola Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (+110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, June 30, 6:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Aaron Nola has a ton of experience facing the Braves, and recently he's been pretty successful against his division rivals. Nola shut down this Atlanta lineup back in May, tossing 8 1/3 frames of one-run ball while fanning 10. Look for Nola, who is averaging over 7 1/3 innings pitched in his previous six starts, to at least record one out in the seventh on Thursday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Logan Gilbert To Record A Win (-115)

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Thursday, June 30, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Logan Gilbert, Wicked 86mph Slider. 🤢



6th k thru 4.

"Logan Gilbert, Wicked 86mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Logan Gilbert has had an All-Star-worthy season so far. He can add to that case on Thursday against the Athletics. Oakland ranks 29th in total runs scored this year, and they're an abysmal 27 games under .500. Gilbert is 8-3 with a 2.44 ERA, and he's earned the victory in three of his five starts this month.

The Mariners have been playing better recently, winning seven of their last 10, so expect Gilbert to receive enough support to notch his ninth win on Thursday.

