Best MLB Player Props for today: Logan Webb, Matthew Liberatore, Dylan Cease - July 7th | 2022 MLB Season

With 13 MLB games on tap this Thursday, July 7, there are plenty of player props being offered. Let's go through the best ones below.

MLB Player Prop #1: Logan Webb 6+ Strikeouts (+136)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Logan Webb gets the ball for the Giants on Thursday, coming off of a shaky outing in his last appearance. Webb averages 7.9 Ks per nine on the year, and he's had several high strikeout performances already in 2022.

Webb's managed to amass six or more Ks in three of his last four starts, and the Padres go down on strikes at about MLB league average. Looking at his last two starts facing the Padres, Webb managed to punch out eight hitters earlier this year and seven back in October 2021.

"Logan Webb, Wicked 84mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Expect the Giants' righty to notch six or more Ks in this one.

MLB Player Prop #2: Matthew Liberatore Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Matthew Liberatore will be making his sixth start of the season against the Braves. The Braves are known to strike out a lot. They currently have the second-highest strikeout percentage in the National League. Liberatore has a K/9 rate of 7.8, and he was successful mowing down hitters in the minors this year.

One thing that has held the young lefty back is that he hasn't been able to go too deep into ballgames. If he tosses at least five frames, he should be able to easily punch out four batters.

"Matthew Liberatore, Beautiful 76mph Curveball" - Rob Friedman

Expect Liberatore to hit the over against a strikeout-prone lineup.

MLB Player Prop #3: Dylan Cease Under 8.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Dylan Cease has had an excellent year, posting a 7-3 record, 2.51 ERA, and 1.24 WHIP heading into Thursday's contest. He averages an impressive 13.1 Ks per nine, but in his last outing, he only managed to punch out four San Francisco Giants hitters. He's faced Detroit twice this year, and both times he managed to fan eight hitters.

Considering the Tigers only strike out at league average, expect Cease to K eight or fewer on Thursday as well.

