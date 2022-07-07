"The San Francisco Giants are never winning another baseball game again" "How will the San Francisco Giants p*** me off today" - San Francisco Giants fans agitated after team's recent losing streak

The San Francisco Giants have gone through a rough stretch of games that has put them at just one game above .500 entering tonight. They have lost their last six games and are now outside the postseason picture if the season ends today.
The Giants' biggest issue has been their offense, which has averaged just 2.3 runs per game in the losing streak. It seems as if the team may never win a game again. At least that is what a few fans think.
As a fan, it is always frustrating to watch your beloved team go through losing streaks. During these stretches, the team seems to find a way to irritate fans continuously.
Since winning 107 games a season ago, the San Francisco Giants have been largely disappointing. The team has been average at best.
Overall, losing streaks are a part of the long and grueling 162-game schedule.
The biggest difference between winning and losing teams is being able to limit the damage and avoid long losing streaks. The Giants are hoping they can do just that as the trade deadline approaches.
San Francisco Giants struggling to start July
Since the beginning of July, the San Francisco Giants have gone 0-5. The team has struggled on the offensive side of things, scoring a total of 12 runs in five games in July.
Outside of Joc Pederson, the Giants have not had reliable offensive production in their starting lineup. This is something the team needs to consider before the trade deadline. They have the pitching to make a run in October, but the big question will continue to be whether or not they can score enough runs.
The possible targets that San Francisco could go after include outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Bryan Reynolds. The team could also look to add Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, who is having an outstanding season.
Each of these players would fill a huge need for offensive production and could be acquired without giving up too many prospects.
Overall, it will be interesting to see what moves the San Francisco Giants make before the trade deadline. These next few weeks will be critical in whether or not the team will be buyers or sellers by the deadline.
