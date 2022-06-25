Best MLB Player Props for today: Mike Trout, Alex Cobb, Sandy Alcantara - June 24th | 2022 MLB Season

With a full set of MLB games on tap tonight, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones on this Friday, June 24.

MLB Player Prop #1: Mike Trout Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-165)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Mike Trout has been outstanding against the Seattle Mariners this year and throughout his career as well. In the Angels' recent five-game series against the Mariners, Trout slugged five homers. In his career, he has a .428 OBP against Seattle in 172 games.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Mike Trout's 2-run homer in the top of the 10th! https://t.co/1hJKL5b18Y

"Mike Trout's 2-run homer in the top of the 10th!" - @Angels

Chris Flexen, the Mariners starter, has a 1.42 WHIP and consistently allows a lot of base runners. Look for Trout to come around and score even if pitched around on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Alex Cobb Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+115)

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 10:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Alex Cobb gets the nod Friday against the Cincinnati Reds at home. Cobb totaled just two punch-outs in his last start, where he returned from the IL after three weeks. He's expected to go deeper in this one against a Reds club that strikes out around the league average rate. Cobb had recorded six strikeouts in four of his previous five starts before hitting the IL, so expect him to get back to that on Friday. Also, he sat down eight in his May 29 start against the Reds, so he can at least get up to five tonight.

MLB Player Prop #2: Sandy Alcantara Over 20.5 Outs Recorded (-141)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sandy Alcántara, 100mph Fastball on his 108th Pitch.



14th K (no BBs) Sandy Alcántara, 100mph Fastball on his 108th Pitch.14th K (no BBs) https://t.co/vmZZ18Hllg

"Sandy Alcántara, 100mph Fastball on his 108th Pitch. 14th K (no BBs)" - Rob Friedman

Sandy Alcantara is unquestionably one of the best starters in the MLB, and he has the stats to back it up. He has a 1.72 ERA and 0.96 WHIP this year, and he eats up a ton of innings. His average start this year is just over seven innings, and lately that figure keeps rising. He's averaging over 7 2/3 frames over his last eight outings, including an eight-inning performance in a win over the Mets.

Expect Alcantara, who has hit the seven inning mark in each of his last eight starts, to make it nine in a row in the opener.

