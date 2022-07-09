Best MLB Player Props for today: Shane McClanahan, Lucas Giolito, Jose Abreu - July 8th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 15 MLB games listed on this Friday, July 8. Let's go through the best player props to add to your bet slips today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Shane McClanahan Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, July 8, 2022, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Shane McClanahan is one of the frontrunners for the American League Cy Young so far this year, and he's been lights-out in virtually every start. In four road starts, he's allowed only 4.6 hits per nine innings. He's also held his opponents to four or fewer hits in five straight outings.

McClanahan's matchup for today is the Cincinnati Reds, who rank 21st in average with a .238 mark. That number does rise to .247 at home, which is expected given their hitter-friendly park.

10Ks thru 7. Shane McClanahan, K'ing the Side with Filth.10Ks thru 7. Shane McClanahan, K'ing the Side with Filth. 😷10Ks thru 7. https://t.co/i8sOpna8df

"Shane McClanahan, K'ing the Side with Filth." - Rob Friedman

McClanahan's electric stuff should hold the Reds to under five hits against the Rays' lefty.

MLB Player Prop #2: Lucas Giolito To Record A Win (+135)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, July 8, 2022, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Lucas Giolito has had a rocky season after three good years in a row. Giolito has had two encouraging starts back-to-back now, coming against the LA Angels and San Francisco Giants. In those two outings, he's allowed just three earned runs in 12 innings while fanning 13. This is an encouraging sign heading into Friday's contest against a weak-hitting Tigers club.

"Lucas Giolito, 1st 7 outs....7Ks." - Rob Friedman

Detroit is 29th in the MLB in runs per nine and OPS. Look for Giolito to pick up his second consecutive victory in the second game of this four-game set.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Abreu Total Bases Over 1.5 (+115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Friday, July 8, 2022, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Jose Abreu will square off against lefty Tarik Skubal and the Tigers on Friday. Abreu finished 2021 with a .969 OPS off of southpaws, and he's continued that success into this season. Skubal has struggled in his last five starts after a solid opening month. Look for Abreu to have a productive day at the plate with two doubles against Skubal, who he's 6-for-13 lifetime against.

