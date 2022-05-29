Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, May 29th

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Preview: Who punches their ticket to the NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will lock horns tonight in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. These are the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Celtics had the opportunity to close out the Miami Heat in Boston, but the Heat played extremely motivated and forced Game 7 at home. Early on, the series failed to meet expectations with numerous injuries and blowouts.

However, Game 6 was the first time the fans saw a very competitive game and that should make you excited for this Game 7. If you are looking to bet on this game, then you've come to the right place. Let's get into the preview.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a player prop and prediction for the game. Enjoy the game!

Boston Celtics Preview:

Boston Celtics @celtics set the tone from the start set the tone from the start 😤 https://t.co/GMcWfR73m6

"Set the tone from the start"- @celtics

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics will look to punch their first ticket to the NBA Finals since Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen led the team in 2010.

Considering that this franchise has 17 NBA Championships on their resume, they aren't used to being out of contention for that long. This series has been one of the most important thus far.

The Celtics were just a part of a seven-game series with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Boston Celtics will look to execute and find a way to escape Miami with an NBA Finals ticket.

The key to victory for Boston is to contain the Heat's 3-point shooting. They saw in Game 6 that Jimmy Butler can score 47 points and they can still keep the game close.

Boston should prioritize closing out on the shooters and securing rebounds to avoid any second-chance opportunities.

Miami Heat Preview:

"Jimmy understood the assignment"- @MiamiHEAT

Jimmy Butler willed the Miami Heat to a Game 6 win with his 47 points. Tonight, the Heat are going to need similar production and role players to step up. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are going to need to knock down open shots.

Boston will not allow Jimmy Butler to single-handily beat them again. The one thing that is very concerning about the Heat is that they could have emptied their tanks in the last game, leaving the Celtics with an opportunity to thrive.

The biggest news regarding this game will be the availability of Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro. Herro has missed three consecutive games with a groin injury and the Heat's offense has surely missed his ability to create his own shots.

The key to victory for Miami is to give Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown trouble as they try to score. In Game 6, Tatum and Brown combined for only seven shot attempts in the second half. That trend surely won't continue in a game of this magnitude.

Player Prop/Prediction: Jaylen Brown over 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) & Boston Celtics 1H -1 (-115)

Game 7 means that the starters for both teams are going to play very heavy minutes. Jaylen Brown is in a great position to be very productive and efficient throughout tonight's game.

We're also going with the Celtics to come out motivated and lead by two or more points at the break. Let's go Celtics!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson