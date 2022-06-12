Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Saturday, June 11th

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Preview: The Red Sox are being undervalued with Wacha on the hill

Tonight, the Boston Red Sox will try to duplicate last night's performance against the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox held off the Mariners and took the contest 4-3. Will the Red Sox keep up their hot streak, or will the Mariners break through and get back into the win column?

Boston Red Sox Preview:

"Started the weekend with a dub." - Red Sox

After a rough start to the season, the Red Sox have improved drastically and now sit at 31-28 on the season. Both the Red Sox offense and pitching staff rank in the top 10 in the MLB in many important categories. They are one of the hottest teams in the MLB and have been very good on the road with an 18-14 record away from Fenway Park.

Michael Wacha will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox tonight. Wacha has been very good this season, bolstering a 4-1 record with an ERA of 1.99. He is coming off a three-hit, complete game shutout against a very good Los Angeles Angels offense. Wacha hasn't allowed a run in his last 15.2 innings of work.

The Boston Red Sox offense has plenty of firepower. With stars like Rafeal Devers, J.D. Martinez, Trevor Story, and Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have been consistently producing runs. Boston's offense ranks seventh in the MLB, scoring 4.68 runs per nine innings. The key to victory for the Red Sox is to get a quality start out of Michael Wacha because the offense should be able to produce.

Seattle Mariners Preview:

Seattle Mariners @Mariners George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m. George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m. https://t.co/QlwKHa0Jyc

"George Kirby gets the start in tomorrow's game at 7:10 p.m." - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been disappointing to this point in the season. This off-season, they acquired Robbie Ray, Eugenio Suarez, and Jessie Winker. After these moves, many expected them to be a very good ball club, but they have just been mediocre.

George Kirby will get the start for the Mariners, and he has been decent through six starts. In his last four starts, Kirby has allowed at least two earned runs in three of them. Kirby has faced this potent Boston lineup once already. In that matchup, he gave up five earned runs through five innings of work.

Offensively, the Mariners are led by Ty France, Julio Rodriguez, and Jessie Winker. The three have been the main producers thus far for the Mariners. They need that to continue if they want to win this game tonight against a tough pitcher, Michael Wacha. Another key to victory is to keep the Boston sluggers from getting extra base hits, because they are capable of scoring runs in a hurry.

Pick/Prediction: Boston Red Sox ML (+105)

We're going with the road team to take this one. This value seems way too good considering that Michael Wacha is on the mound and the Red Sox are playing so well. Let's go Sox!

