Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Game two of three between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks is tonight at Chase Field. After taking last night's game, the Diamondbacks improved to 18-15. They only needed to covert four runs off of 12 hits to pick up the W.

"Keep an eye on those @Dbacks! They're 12-4 in their past 16 games." - @ MLB

Facing off today will be Zac Gallen for the D-backs and Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. Zac Gallen has been absolutely dominant this year, allowing just three runs in 28 innings of work. He's back to the pitcher he was in 2020 after a relatively terrible 2021 campaign.

While Kyle Hendricks has been inconsistent in his seven starts, he's coming off a shutout performance in San Deigo, where he fell one out short of a complete game.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +136 Over 8 (-108) Yes (-104) Diamondbacks -162 Under 8 (-112) No (-118)

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

This Arizona lineup strikes out a lot, and Kyle Hendricks can strike out an entire lineup when he's hot. If he can settle in early and go deep into the game, he should have no problem hitting his 3 1/2 total.

Kyle Hendricks Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-134)

Zac Gallen can't be this untouchable all season, but he has shown no sign of falling off. Bettors should ride with him until he gives them a reason not to. Going against a Chicago lineup that is batting .235, his hit prop is a great bet.

Zac Gallen Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-108)

Warren @swd2 Anyone ever seen Zac Gallen and Kyle Mooney in the same room? 🙄 Anyone ever seen Zac Gallen and Kyle Mooney in the same room? 🙄 https://t.co/SxVL9O9ZOR

"Anyone ever seen Zac Gallen and Kyle Mooney in the same room?" - @ Warren

With two studs starting, runs will be hard to come by. Bettors watching the game live would be well off to bet the under on runs each inning, but for those who like to set it and forget it, just take the first two innings.

No Runs to be Scored in the First Inning (-118) & No Runs to be Scored in the Second Inning (-144)

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

As previously stated, bettors should ride with Zac Gallen until he starts losing games, but we may very well be betting on him all season long. Gallen is an absolute stud. His Cy Young prop already moved from (+5500) to open the season and is down to (+2500).

Diamondbacks (-162) & Under 8 Runs (-112)

