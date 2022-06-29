Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 28th | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will be home to face the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener on Tuesday. The Cubs took two of three from the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, improving their season record to 28-45. Meanwhile, the Reds also won their previous series against the San Francisco Giants and now stand at 25-47.

Back in May, the Cubs won the four-game set over the Reds in what was a highly entertaining and high-scoring series. It will be interesting to see who comes out ahead this round.

The visiting Reds will tab Luis Castillo, who has seen his name pop up in trade rumors recently. The righty is 2-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through nine starts. The Reds have lost each of Castillo's last four outings and three of nine overall.

While he's still effective, Castillo's offense has only averaged 2.5 runs per contest in his last eight starts. The Cubs are 19th in the majors in runs per nine and rank around league average in most offensive categories. Castillo doesn't get lit up often, but he has allowed three or more earned runs in three of his previous four appearances.

The Cubs will go with young righty Keegan Thompson on Tuesday. Thompson has now put together two consecutive excellent starts, allowing just one earned run in 12 total innings. He's 7-2 this year with a 3.10 ERA, and this will be his first career start against Cincinnati.

"6 IP, 1 ER, 7 K. Back-to-back quality starts for @kthompson_71!" - @Cubs

Look for the Cubs' best pitcher to build off of his recent performances on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +104 +1.5 (-200) Over 9 (-112) Chicago Cubs -122 -1.5 (+164) Under 9 (-108)

The under has hit in six of Castillo's nine starts. With the low-run support he receives and his ability to limit damage, this could be the case again.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Thompson has done a great job imiting hits this year, especially at home. He averages just 5.25 hits allowed per nine innings over 36 frames. The Reds have a decent lineup, but Thompson has been on a roll lately.

Pick: Keegan Thompson Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (+114)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The last time Castillo faced the Cubs, the game ended 4-3 in favor of the Reds. Expect a lower-scoring game with two solid pitchers opposing each other, and look for the Cubs to win behind Thompson.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs ML (-122) & Under 9.5 Runs (-140)

