Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will play the first game of a four-game set tonight in LA.

The Cubs have been playing a lot tougher than a team with a 34-48 record should be. They have won five of their last six series, including sets with the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and scorching hot Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles is coming off a series where they swept the Colorado Rockies. They now hold a six-game lead in the National League West.

Pitching in tonight's game are Mark Leiter Jr. for the Cubs and Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers.

After making three starts at the beginning of the season, Leiter Jr. has spent the past month in the bullpen. He has looked decent in relief and will try to continue that success today.

Gonsolin has been a monster this season. He had a career start his last time out: 7 2/3 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, and eight strikeouts. Gonsolin's odds for National League Cy Young continue to climb (+1200)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Thursday, July 7, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium offers one of the best views in all of baseball.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +1.5 (+112) +220 Over 8.5 (-106) Yes (-125) Dodgers -1.5 (-134) -270 Under 8.5 (-114) No (-102)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Tony Gonsolin is a highly effective pitcher. He is almost always good for six innings and goes for easy outs over strikeouts. Coming off a career start his last time out, young pitchers rarely have back-to-back starts like that. The under on Ks is adviseable.

Tony Gonsolin Uner 5.5 strikeouts (+104)

Tony Gonsolin isn't giving up anything, and Leiter likely won't give up anything early. Bettors should look for Leiter to be lit up later in this one. Runs will come but not in the first inning.

No Runs in the Firs Inning (-102)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Cubs are playing well. They will likely steal a game or two while in Southern California, but not with Gonsolin on the mound. The Dodgers are hot and will take the first game of this series. That's the smart bet.

Los Angeles -2.5 (+114)

