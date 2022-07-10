Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 9, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers play the third game of their four-game set tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles is playing for the series win tonight after winning the first two games. The Dodgers are now on a five-game winning streak as they have looked sharp from top to bottom. Within this streak, Los Angeles' pitching staff hasn't allowed more than three runs in a game.

"Intentional walk to get to Will? Watch this, watch this." - Dodgers

Pitching in this matchup are Marcus Stroman for the Cubs and Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

Stroman had a stretch of five games where he was looking fantastic. He had two shutouts and three starts, allowing just two runs. Then, he lost his way in his last start and gave up nine runs.

Since returning from injury, Clayton Kershaw has been excellent. He pitched seven shutout innings in his last start with eight strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, July 9, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

"Los Angeles will celebrate the best of the @mlb by hosting the All Star Weekend." - discoverla

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +1.5 (+102) +215 Over 8 (-105) Yes (-102) Dodgers -1.5 (-122) -260 Under 8 (-115) No (-125)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Seiya Suzuki has been incredible this season and is making an excellent Rookie of the Year campaign. He enters play today with a .250 batting average and 26 RBIs. He'll need a big at-bat or two for the Cubs to pick up a win today.

Seiya Suzuki to Record an RBI (+195)

Clayton Kershaw currently holds a 2.57 ERA.

Kershaw is looking as good as ever. With Stroman attempting to return to his best form, runs will be hard to come by in this game. It may be three innings until someone crosses home plate.

No Runs in the First Inning (-125)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Cubs were playing well leading up to this series. Their bats have fared well against LA, but their pitching will need to be better. Stroman was on an incredible five-game stretch before the St. Louis Cardinals lit him up for nine runs in four innings. If Stroman can go back to pitching shutouts, the Cubs should pick up the win today.

Chicago (+215) & Under 8 Runs (-115)

