Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the New York Mets on Thursday night. The Cubs were defeated by the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Wednesday to fall to 34-54 on the year. Looking at the Mets, they now find themselves at 55-34 on the season with their win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Mets have been excellent on the road this year at 27-19, while the Cubs have been awful at home at just 17-29.

Chicago will have Keegan Thompson for Thursday's contest, who is 7-3 with a 3.04 ERA. Thompson has never faced the Mets as a starter, but he'll surely have his work cut out for him in this meeting.

The Mets come into town with a lineup that ranks fourth in runs per contest. Thompson has held his own versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox his last two times out. We'll see if he can handle another top-tier lineup in the opener.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Keegan Thompson, Vicious 85mph Slider Keegan Thompson, Vicious 85mph Slider 😤 https://t.co/7Cjie2jDcB

"Keegan Thompson, Vicious 85mph Slider" - Rob Friedman

New York sends out hurler Carlos Carrasco for Thursday's contest, who is carrying a 9-4 record, 4.55 ERA, and 1.34 WHIP. Carrasco has been up and down for the visitors, but he has strung together two solid performances entering Thursday. In these two starts, he's thrown 11 1/3 frames while allowing just three earned runs.

The Cubs' offense recently got shut down by the Baltimore Orioles pitching and ranks in the middle of the pack in several offensive categories. Look for the Mets' righty to keep pitching well on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -132 -1.5 (+125) o7.5 (-108) Chicago Cubs +112 +1.5 (-147) u7.5 (-112)

Despite Carrasco's high ERA, the Mets have won seven of his last 10 starts. They're also 45-19 as favorites in their previous 64 favored games.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Best Picks

Pete Alonso has beat up on righties all year, and he should be able to hit Thompson out of the cleanup spot. Look for him to record at least two total bases in the opener on Thursday.

Pick: Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets have been pretty consistent all year long. Even with a slight starting pitching disadvantage, they should take care of business on Thursday. Look for the visitors to also cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: New York Mets -1.5 (+125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far