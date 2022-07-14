Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Prediction - July 14th, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins start a four-game series before they head into the All-Star break.

The White Sox enter this four-game series after splitting four with the Cleveland Guardians. It was an important series that yielded no benefit for either team as they continue to muscle for positioning in the Wild Card race.

The Twins will be fighting off the White Sox's efforts to ditch the Wild Card and make a run at the division. Four games could change things as they sit five games out.

J Zargo @DaddyZargs A look at the American League Central Standings ahead of the White Sox V. Twins series. A look at the American League Central Standings ahead of the White Sox V. Twins series. https://t.co/Q3pyFv0IWW

"A look at the American League Central Standings ahead of the White Sox V. Twins series." - J Zargo

Pitching today are Johnny Cueto for Chicago and Sonny Gray for Minnesota.

Cueto, the 15-year veteran, is having one of the best years of his career. He'll enter play today with a 2.91 ERA and a WHIP of 1.15.

Gray is having a solid season as he enters play with a 3.03 ERA and a record of 4-2. However, Texas banged him up his last time out for a season-high five runs. That was the first time he's allowed more than three runs in a start.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

"Target field on a cloudy day" - davidsomersphoto

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? White Sox +1.5 (-146) +140 Over 8.5 (-110) Yes (-113) Twins -1.5 (+122) -166 Under 8.5 (-110) No (-113)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Sonny Gray hasn't recorded six strikeouts in a start since May 24, and Chicago strikes out less than almost any team in the league. This is a curious line, and bettors should take advantage of it.

Sonny Gray Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-154)

Sonny Gray is averaging 4.5 Ks per start.

This whole series will be hard-fought, and any run scored will be well earned. Both starters in this first game are pitching at an elite level this season, and they won't be giving batters an inch. As a result, runs will be hard to come by, and certainly, none will come in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (-113)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction

Chicago can't be happy about their split with Cleveland, but winning this series would be far more beneficial. They'll be giving their all as these four games are all that stand between them and the All-Star break. With Cueto on the mound, bettors should expect a White Sox win.

Chicago (+140)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Chicago White Sox Minnesota Twins 0 votes so far