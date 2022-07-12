Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 11| 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will play host to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Guardians lost against the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Sunday to bring their overall record to 41-42 this season. The White Sox now sit at 41-43 this year following their win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Lance Lynn will be starting for Chicago on Monday. He is 1-1, with a 5.33 ERA in five starts this season. Lynn missed time at the beginning of the year due to injury, and since his return, he's been up and down. Last outing, he surrendered five earned runs in five frames, but prior to that, he threw six scoreless innings against the Giants.

The Chicago righty still has good stuff, but he'll need to be more consistent going forward. The Guardians lineup he's facing ranks 18th in runs per nine even though they're fourth in batting average. Look for Lynn to try and shake off his recent performance and bounce back on Monday.

Cal Quantrill gets the nod for Cleveland opposing Lynn. Quantrill is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 15 total starts. Quantrill has been hit around in his past few starts, and he'll be going up against a decent White Sox lineup. Look for the Guardians' righty to keep his club in the game, but don't expect him to shut down Chicago's bats completely.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Monday, July 11, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -110 -1.5 (+140) Over 9 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -110 +1.5 (-164) Under 9 (-105)

The under is 4-0 in Lynn's last four starts, with the total set between 9.0-10.5 like it is today. The Guardians haven't been swinging it well recently, so expect that trend to continue.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Lynn only threw five frames last outing, but he's routinely been able to throw around 100 pitches in his last few appearances. Look for the veteran righty to hit the over prop today.

Pick: Lance Lynn Over 16.5 Outs Recorded (-120)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The Guardians have lost six of their last seven, and all of these losses have come against poor competition. Quantrill has been inconsistent this year. The club as a whole has been very streaky. Look for the White Sox to take the series opener on the road and for the bats to be kept in check on both sides.

Prediction: Chicago White Sox ML (-110) & Under 9.5 (-125)

