Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions June 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today, the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers play the second game of their three-game set.

The Guardians took care of the Dodgers yesterday in a thrilling 2-1 extra-inning victory.

Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings and allowed just one run before turning the game over to the bullpen. Zach Plesac turned in a six-inning, one-run performance for Cleveland.

Both teams' bullpens managed shutouts through the ninth, but in the 10th, Evan Philips allowed a walk that would eventually turn into the winning run for Cleveland.

"4-3-2 like ya practice in Spring Training." - MLB

Pitching today are Cal Quantrill for the Guardians and Julio Urias for the Dodgers.

Quantrill has been remarkably consistent this year. In only one of his 11 starts has he allowed more than three runs. Unfortunately, Quantrill does not always receive the run support he deserves, so he enters play today with a record of 4-3.

Urias has been blown up a few times this season, but overall, he has looked great. In seven of his 12 starts, he's allowed one or zero runs. Urias has an ERA of 2.80 and a 1.06 WHIP.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, June 18, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Guardians +1.5 (-102) +205 Over 8 (-112) Yes (-113) Dodgers -1.5 (-118) -255 Under 8 (-108) No (-113)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Freddie Freeman has been a streaky hitter this season, but with the number of hits he's recording in each game slowly increasing, he is poised to have a big game today. Bettors can expect an RBI out of Freeman at the very least.

Freddie Freeman to Record and RBI (+125)

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia José Ramirez tells Freddie Freeman he’s one of the best hitters after him 🤣 José Ramirez tells Freddie Freeman he’s one of the best hitters after him 🤣 https://t.co/vyOLCIzwld

"José Ramirez tells Freddie Freeman he’s one of the best hitters after him" - Jomboy Media

Not enough can be said about the season both Urias and Quantrill are having, and given the lack of hits exhibited last night, bettors have the perfect situation for a NRFI.

No Runs in the First Inning (-113)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

Today's starters are studs who have failed to receive proper run support this season. Both guys are liable to pitch a shutout today, but that doesn't matter if their team can't produce adequate offense. Given last night's game, neither team's bats are particularly explosive.

However, with the way this Dodgers team plays, they will not lose back-to-back low-scoring games. Therefore, bettors should parlay the moneyline and the under.

Parlay: LA Moneyline & Under 8 Runs (+168)

