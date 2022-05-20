Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors play Game 2 of the Western Conference finals tonight in San Francisco.

The Warriors took Game 1 in extraordinary fashion, demolishing the Mavericks 112-87. It's been evident that Luka Doncic just needs to be shut down to stop the Mavericks, but no one has been able to do that until now.

StatMuse @statmuse The Mavs took 48 threes last night.



44 of those were open or wide open.



They only made 11. The Mavs took 48 threes last night.44 of those were open or wide open.They only made 11. https://t.co/S4hFtFdEvv

Golden State's defense held Doncic to a 20/7/4 stat line. 20 points is the fewest points he's scored in these playoffs. Doncic got his shots off, but none of them were falling. He was three for 10 from deep and six for 18 overall. It will be a short series if he can't overcome this defense.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Friday, May 20th, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Mavericks +6 (-108) +215 Over 213.5 (-110) Warriors -6 (-112) -255 Under 213.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Best Picks

It would be hard to imagine Luka having back-to-back terrible games, but he'll need to figure things out if Dallas wants this series to go more than four games. If he can't score himself, he'll need to find a way to distribute so his team can still score.

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 Assists (-120)

StatMuse @statmuse The Warriors are 21-2 in Game 1 under Steve Kerr.



They have won 19 of 20 series when up 1-0, only loss was the 2016 Finals. The Warriors are 21-2 in Game 1 under Steve Kerr.They have won 19 of 20 series when up 1-0, only loss was the 2016 Finals. https://t.co/qE2qiKOLya

21 is one of Curry's lowest point totals this postseason. Curry was three for nine from downtown and, with everyone else making their shots, there was no reason for Curry to keep firing. They played excellent team basketball in Game 1, but bettors should expect the Chef to cook up a performance for fans tonight at home.

Steph Curry Over 26.5 Points (-114)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

Coming into this series, Dallas knew it would be hard to win at Chase Center; the Mavericks should just try to keep it close tonight to give them some confidence as the series transitions to Dallas.

Doncic should find ways to exploit Golden State's defense and save those tricks for the two home games they have coming up. Bettors should expect another big win for the Warriors.

Golden State -6 (-112)

