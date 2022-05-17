Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors face off in the first game of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 18.
The Mavericks did the unthinkable to arrive in the Finals. Upsetting the Utah Jazz in the first round was no easy task, but they faced a sterner test against the Phoenix Suns in the semifinals. However, the Mavericks forced a Game 7, where they embarrassed the Suns 123-90 in Phoenix to move into the conference finals.
"Luka Doncic in elimination games... His 38.3 PPG is the highest in NBA history." - @statmuse
Meanwhile, very few are surprised to see the Golden State Warriors back again in the Western Conference Finals.
They are coming off a close series with the Grizzlies, with two of their wins coming by less than a bucket. Golden State winning by such small margins is certainly not the outcome most bettors expected, but they got the job done. Golden State was 2-4 ATS in their series with Memphis.
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Series Odds
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Best Series Picks
This is Klay Thompson and Steph Curry's sixth Conference Finals appearance. As the best shooting duo in NBA history, they create a unique problem for teams. If one is shut down, the other tends to go off. While that can make point props difficult for bettors, it's never a good idea to bet against Curry.
Steph Curry Over in Points
"The Splash Brothers have made the exact same amount of threes this playoffs." - @statmuse
Luka Doncic, meanwhile, has singlehandedly carried his team to the Conference Finals. He averages nine more points a game than Jalen Brunson, who is averaging nine more points than Spencer Dinwiddie. It's an imbalanced team, but they have the best player left in the playoffs. Doncic could create serious problems for the Warriors.
Luca Doncic Over Points + Rebounds + Assists.
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction
Luca Doncic has been playing like a monster, but that might not be enough to carry Dallas past Golden State.
Curry and Thompson have led the Warriors to six previous Western Conference finals appearances, and they have never lost one.
The Warriors have swept the opposition in two of those appearances, and they might add a third this year. So bettors should expect the Warriors to make quick work of Dallas and take it easy while the Heat and Celtics will likely go seven games.
Golden State to Sweep (+750).
