Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are set to play Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The stage is set in Dallas and the Mavericks are hoping to win their first game of the series. They were beaten badly in Games 1 and 2, but they're hoping for a chance to gain momentum as they welcome the Warriors to the Lone Star State.

"Back to Dallas." - @dallasmavs

Steph Curry led the Warriors again in Game 2, putting up 32 points and converting six of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. Once again, Jordan Poole had an incredible game off the bench, scoring 23 points with five assists.

In Game 2, Luka Doncic put up an incredible 42 points, but the Mavericks' 117 points weren't enough, with Golden State shooting 56.1% from the field. It's becoming evident that Doncic has carried this team as far as he can.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, May 22nd, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Warriors +3 (-110) +126 Over 218 (-110) Mavericks -3 (-110) -148 Under 218 (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Best Picks

Luka is scoring as if his life depends on it, but his other teammates will need to step up to beat this Golden State team. For that to happen, Doncic is going to need more assists.

It's a statistical anomaly that Doncic has put up the numbers he has without recording a triple-double. Tonight is his last chance. If he has a triple-double, the Mavs will win, but if he doesn't, the series is over for Dallas.

Luka Doncic to Record a Triple Double (+410)

"Jordan Poole watching Steph Curry" - @kawhi182

Jordan Poole is the sixth man Golden State doesn't even need. The Warriors would still be where they are without him, but they have cruised through these playoffs with him. He will be loved in San Francisco for years to come.

Jordan Poole Over 16.5 Points (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The series resets if Dallas can win the next two here at home; it becomes a best of three series.

However, that likely isn't going to happen. Golden State will take one, if not both, games here at the American Airlines Center. This series won't go further than five games. At plus money, the Warriors are an irresistible bet tonight.

Golden State (+126)

