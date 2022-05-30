Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud: Odds, Picks, & Prediction | French Open 2022

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Casper Ruud Preview: Expect a tight match

Twelveth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on eighth seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday. These are two of the best young players in the world, and we will be treated to a competitive game. Let's get into the bet for this one.

Hubert Hurkacz has been very good to this point in the tournament and hasn't dropped a set as he has breezed through the first three rounds. His most recent victory over David Goffin was the most impressive. After getting an early break, the Pole dominated the final two sets while outscoring Goffin 12 games to three. Although the Pole has never been considered a great clay player, he has played very well at the French Open this year.

Casper Ruud, on the other hand, has been one of the most consistent tennis players on the red dirt. Over the last two seasons, Ruud has gone 46-10 on clay. The Norwegian survived a scare against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round, where he outlasted the Italian in five sets. The length of Ruud's last match might be of concern, especially considering his opponent will be well rested after coming through in straight sets.

Hurkacz's newfound success on clay makes his value very intriguing in this match. Ruud has played 37 more games than his opponent in the tournament, and that is a very concerning statistic. Tennis is a game where any player could struggle on any given day, and it seems like the sportsbooks are undervaluing the Pole in this match. We're not going to take a side in this encounter, but we did find an angle that seems very solid. Hope you enjoy the game and cash this bet!

Below, you will find the best bet for this match:

Pick/Prediction: Over 38.5 Games (-125)

Both of these players have been in good form this season. Ruud has a 26-8 record, including eight wins in a row. The Pole is 23-9 on the year and has dominated his opponents in this tournament.

While Ruud seems like he has some solid value because he is the better player on clay, his fitness level is a point of concern since he is coming off a match where he played three-plus hours.

The Pole has had a relatively easy time throughout the French Open, while Ruud has gone through some rough patches. This opens up a lot of opportunities for Hubert Hurkacz to take at least one set. If he can capture at least one set, then the over 38.5 games looks very realistic.

