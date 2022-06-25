Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Saturday, June 25th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Preview: Expect the bats to deliver some fireworks

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will meet in a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series. Tonight, these two teams will meet in the second game of this series. The Dodgers took the first. The offense for both sides should be able to put on a show tonight. Let's get into this preview!

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"9 Ks tonight? El Culichi delivered" - Los Angeles Dodgers

So far this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 24-13 as a road team. They have also impressively only been placed as underdogs, like they are tonight, just once this season. They have rattled off four wins in a row and are looking to make that five against the defending champions.

Mitch White will get the start for the Dodgers, and he has been pretty consistent in his four starts. The Dodgers' pitching staff leads the MLB in terms of ERA, sitting at 2.90. Last night, the Dodgers pitching staff held the Braves offense to just one run. Tonight, they should see some more success as they come up against an inexperienced Mitch White.

Offensively, the Los Angeles Dodgers are led by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith. This Los Angeles offense ranks first in the MLB, scoring 5.18 runs per nine innings. They will look for their stars to produce runs efficiently in tonight's game against Braves' ace Max Fried. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to find a way to get Freid out of the game early and get into the Atlanta bullpen.

Atlanta Braves Preview:

"A new series vs. the Dodgers starts tonight at @TruistPark" - Atlanta Braves

After a tough start to the season, the Atlanta Braves have won 18 out of their last 22 ball games. They have been bolstered by both quality pitching and an offense that has the ability to put the ball out of the park with consistency. This offense has been very good during their hot streak, as they have jumped into the top 10 teams in terms of runs per game.

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound tonight. Fried has been the most consistent and effective pitcher on the Braves' staff this season, holding a 7-2 record and an ERA of 2.77. However, he will be facing one of the most talented lineups in the entire league. Although the Dodgers perform better against right-handed pitching, they are still very capable of scoring runs off of Fried.

The Braves offense is led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson. These three have contributed greatly to this streak. If they want a chance in this game, they must get contributions from the other hitters in the lineup. The key to victory is just that, find ways to produce runs outside of relying on the home run ball.

Pick/Prediction: Over 8.5 (-120)

The pitching matchup clearly gives the Braves an advantage. However, this total seems to be too low given the talent that is in both of these lineups. We're going with both offenses to show up and give us 9+ runs!

