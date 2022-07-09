Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 8th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Preview: Back the Dodgers at home

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Chicago Cubs in the second game of their series, with the Dodgers picking up the win last night. Los Angeles has been one of the best home teams in the league this season, with a record of 27-13 at Dodger Stadium. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have a 17-22 record away from their home stadium this year.

If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Cubs:" - Dodgers

There's no question that the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of, if not the most talented team in the MLB. They have dealt with some injuries lately but seem to be getting healthy at the right time to make a run before the All-Star break. Both the offense and the pitching staff rank in the top 10 of MLB teams in major categories and have remained consistent throughout the season.

The offense has been led by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner. These three have been very good and have contributed a lot of key hits to the team this season. The Dodgers are hitting .251 as a team this season, which is good for seventh in the league. They have a great opportunity against the Cubs tonight, so let's see what they can do!

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in this game. He has a near flawless record of 9-1 this season, with an ERA of 3.09. Anderson has been extremely effective at home this season, so that's a great trend. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to get a quality start out Anderson because the offense should do their job.

Chicago Cubs Preview:

"Final: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3" - Cubs

The Cubs have been on a decent streak lately, winning six of their last nine ball games. The pitching staff for Chicago has performed poorly this season, ranking 25th in the league in terms of team ERA. Tonight, they will give the start to Keegan Thompson. Thompson has been one of their most efficient pitchers so far this season, boasting a 7-3 record.

The Chicago Cubs' offense has gotten a lot better over the last month. They now rank 12th in the MLB in terms of batting average. They rank in the middle of the pack in runs per nine innings, at 4.39 runs. The key to victory for the Chicago Cubs is to do what few teams have been able to do so far: put up a lot of runs on Tyler Anderson.

Pick/Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

There's great value here on the Dodgers to cover the run line. Considering how well the Dodgers and Tyler Anderson have performed this season at home, we're taking them -1.5 at plus money. Let's go Dodgers!

