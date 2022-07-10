Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, July 10th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Preview: Dodgers offense due for an explosion

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to complete a four-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs tonight. The Dodgers have been extraordinary at home this season, with a record of 29-13 in Dodger Stadium. Chicago has battled well with the Dodgers during this series but have come up short in all three games. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place. Let's get into this preview.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediciton for the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Sixth straight W." - Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are without a doubt one of, if not the most talented team in the MLB. Both the offense and defense rank in the top 10 in the league in many major categories. The pitching staff has been very impressive, leading the MLB with a 2.88 team ERA.

Tonight, they will send Juilo Urias to the mound. Urias has a mediocre 7-6 record with a very good ERA of 2.57, so the Dodgers have failed to give him a lot of run support. Urias' last five starts have been good, as he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of them.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman, and they will be asked to contribute in a big way tonight. The Los Angeles offense ranks second in the league in runs per game, scoring 4.98 runs per nine innings. The amount of talent in this lineup is unbelievable, and they should be able to get their job done tonight.

Chicago Cubs Preview:

"Final: Dodgers 4, Cubs 2" - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have had a season to forget this far. With a 34-51 record, the Cubs find themselves near the bottom of their division. Chicago has failed to pick up a victory against the Dodgers this season, losing all six games they've played. Tonight, they will send Drew Smyly to the mound in an attempt to change that.

Smyly will be making his first start since May 30, and this isn't a great lineup to face in his first game back. Smyly relies on weak contact to get outs, and the Dodgers don't do that very often. It's very unlikely that Smyly will be allowed to pitch deep into the game since he hasn't pitched in over a month. This means the Cubs bullpen will be asked to do a lot.

The Chicago bullpen has been very poor this season, ranking in the bottom 10 in the MLB in ERA. The key to victory for the Cubs is to find a way to keep pace with the Los Angeles offense. If they can do that, they will have a chance to sneak out of Los Angeles with a victory.

Pick/Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers Team Total over 4.5 (-135)

The Dodgers offense has a great matchup against the Cubs pitching staff. They have finished with exactly four runs in the last two games, but seem ready for an offensive explosion. We're taking the Los Angeles Dodgers offense to put up 5+ runs in this game.

